Burger King launches second outlet

Just after 19 days of its official opening in Guyana, the American fast food giant, Burger King has made its way into the Giftland

Mall, making this its second location in the country.

Navin Singh, Vice President of Marketing, Corum Group, at yesterday’s launch at the Giftland Mall, Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara said, “It’s been 19 days since we’ve opened our second location and the feedback was phenomenal. Everyone was saying ‘you guys need another location’ and (there) is no better place than the Giftland Mall”.

Singh said the decision to open the franchise’s second location at the Mall was a ‘no-brainer’ given the relation with the owners.

He even bragged that the company did not anticipate the response it has been getting from the Guyanese market. “We know that we have an excellent product; we know we are backed by an amazing franchise.

The company currently operates in over 100 countries across the globe, with over 15,000 stores.

The Vice President said yesterday that the menu at the entity has been specialised to suit Guyana, in that it is usually packed with beef products and it now has mostly chicken burgers.

Added to that he said, “When you hear Burger King you don’t necessarily think desserts; we have an extensive dessert line…It is definitely a one-stop kinda thing”.

While responding to a question, the representative said that the brand is seeking to further expand, but is looking closely at the economy before doing so; although it has secured a contract to open at least one more outlet before year end.

Along with the Burger King, five other businesses also officially opened their doors yesterday at the Giftland Mall.

Team Stoby, a smoothie and shakes bar, Colour Vine, a children’s clothing and make-up store, Foodmaxx, Global Technology, Kards Plus, a gift store, Sanjay’s Jewellery Plus, a clothing and make-up store, joined Burger King with an official launch.

The US-based Burger King was welcomed by scores of Guyanese at the opening on December 16, last, at the corners of Camp and Regent Streets, Georgetown.

The brand which has been in existence since 1954 offers patrons a variety of delicious, freshly made, signature recipes, such as its world famous flame-grilled Whopper sandwich.

The chain is operated through a franchise agreement with Corum Restaurant Holdings, a subsidiary of Corum group. It is a diversified company which currently manages Guyana’s Pizza Hut Franchise.

Corum Restaurant Holding announced its immediate plans to develop five stores within the next five years, translating in over 300 jobs for Guyanese.