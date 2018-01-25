Alleged niece killer for High Court trial

Three weeks after Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan deemed the man who is accused of burying his 18-month old niece alive

over a pair of earrings, fit to stand a Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the matter, she yesterday committed him to stand trial in the High Court for the capital offence murder.

Yesterday, the Magistrate ruled that the prosecution team was able to provide sufficient evidence throughout the PI. She then committed him to stand trial before a Judge and jury at the next practical sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

The matter was prosecuted by Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers.

Sherwin Roberts, also known as ‘Big Head’, unemployed, of 60 ‘A’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was charged on September 6, last, for killing his niece.

The charge alleged that September 1, at Lot 98 North Sophia, he murdered Roshana Pilgrim. On his first appearance, the Chief Magistrate had ordered that he undergoes a psychiatric evaluation. After weeks of evaluation, he was deemed fit by Bhiro Harry, who is a psychiatrist, attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

According to reports, on the day in question, Roberts allegedly tossed his niece, Pilgrim, through a window of a shack where she and her under-aged siblings resided. He buried her alive in a shallow grave, after attempting to relieve her of a pair of gold earrings.

Her body which was then covered with pieces of wood, mud and slush was pulled from the three feet deep muddy grave about an hour later.

The grave was located just below the window through which her body was flung.

The horrific series of actions took place after Roberts broke into his brother’s Lot 98 North Sophia, Georgetown home and savagely ripped a pair of gold earrings from the toddler’s ears.

The children’s father, Ron Pilgrim, who works as a maintenance worker in the day and security at night, was at the time guarding someone’s property when his children were attacked by his younger brother, whom he described as a “bandit.” Roberts was recently released from prison.

Roberts when arrested allegedly confessed to the police at the Prashad Nagar Police Station and stated that he was “high on weed.”