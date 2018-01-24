Upper Corentyne Cricket Association/Roy Baijnauth T20 # 72 All Star, # 68 qualify for quarterfinals

Action in the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association/ Roy Baijnauth sponsored T20 competition continued over last weekend as the second round of the competition gets underway. Matches were played at 5 venues across the Upper Corentyne area and fans were treated to a fine display of cricketing action.

At the # 72 All Star Ground, a close encounter was witnessed when hosts # 72 All Star defeated the # 70 Spartans by 4 runs in a match which was interrupted by rain. Batting first, the Spartans scored 119 for 8 in their 20 overs with batsmen Rayon Yacoob top scoring with 36 runs. Akash Persaud and Chris Bollers scored 24 and 15 respectively to add some much needed runs to the total. Bowling for # 72 all Star, Demetri Cameron took 2-12, Wayne Garnett 2-26, Amardeo Hemchand 2-19 and Parmeshwar Chatterpaul 2-24.

Replying to the score set by the Spartans, the # 72 All Star’s batsmen did not get off to a good start as they lost early wickets without any significant scoring. Some aggressive batting from pacer Demetri Cameron 25, and skipper Mahendra Bhoj 23 helped them recover from the slump.

Khameshwar Chatterpaul was left not out on 21. Bowling for the # 70 Spartans, Omesh Khemraj 2-12, Khameshwar Ramjit 2-20 and Chris Bollers 1-19 were the wicket takers. # 72 All star won by 4 runs.

At # 68 Ground, a keen contest between # 68 Turn Team and the Yakasari Caribs ended with the # 68 lads winning the game by 30 runs. Batting first, # 68 scored 138 for 5 in their 20 overs. Totaram Persaud showed much aggression as he struck 69 decorated with 7 x 4’s. Joshua G. Francis and Daneshwar Ghanie added valuable runs to the total with 28 and 26 respectively. In their bowling innings, the Yakasari Carib bowlers did not live up to expected standards and allowed the # 68 batsmen to make light work of their bowling. Caribs’ R. Bounauth, C. Ayana and C. Jason ended with figures of 1-20, 1-16 and 2-26 respectively.

In their innings, the Yakasari Caribs only managed to score 53 in 12 overs. Nipaul Ayana and R. Bounauth were the only batsmen with significant scores of 22 and 16 respectively. In their bowling innings the # 68 bowlers proved that they were on top of their game as Totaram Persaud 3-3, Ravindra Ramnauth 1-23 and Avinash Seecharran 1-16 all restricted the Caribs run chase. The # 68 Turn team moves on to the next round.

The competition continues.