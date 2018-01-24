Suspected carjacking ring busted

– owner of taxi service held, four cars seized

Investigators believe that they might have cracked a carjacking ring with the arrest of a taxi base operator, four of his employees and the seizure of four cars on Monday at an East Bank Demerara taxi service.

The taxi service and a mechanic shop are owned and operated by the individual.

Up to press time, the base owner, his brother (a taxi driver) and three of his mechanics were in police custody.

According to information received, police ranks stumbled upon the taxi base on Sunday night when they went to the location to look for a crashed vehicle which was taken to the mechanic shop by Ganesh James, who is currently on $100,000 bail for hijacking a car.

Kaieteur News was informed that it was there that they found four vehicles, including two crashed cars in which the chassis numbers had been tampered with. The two crashed cars along with a Toyota Fielder Wagon and a Toyota Allion were seized.

There was a spate of carjacking last year with Toyota Allion and Toyota Premio vehicles being the most targeted. Late last year, James was arrested after he reportedly conspired with others to hijack a car valued $2.1M from Ramesh Ramoutar on December 14, last, at Better Hope, East Coast Demerara. He was charged on Monday.

Reports are that James tampered with the stolen vehicle’s chassis number. He reportedly put the chassis number that was on his crashed car on the stolen car. The crashed vehicle that James left at the mechanic shop was allegedly being used as parts for other stolen cars.

During interrogation on Sunday, James led ranks to Herstelling where they discovered two other crashed cars, and on both vehicles the chassis numbers had been tampered with. At the base also, ranks found the two vehicles believed to be stolen cars.

Investigations are ongoing.