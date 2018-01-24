Scrutinise the appointment of educators

Dear Editor,

It is my concern of the extremely poor response in dealing with employment and appointment procedures of educators by the Guyana Teachers Union, the Ministry of Education, the Teaching Service Commission and the School Board Secretariat (in the case of Board schools).

The practice for the appointment of educators within the Ministry of Education is under great scrutiny, even after the legal battle for employment practices by the Guyana Teachers Union against the teaching service Commission.

Operating procedures as prescribed by the Public Service laws of Guyana and Education Act for the employment, upgrade, appointment and in a number of case retention of teachers are still not conducted within the legal parameters.

The new practice of Education officers seems to be one of toeing the line of their predecessors and refusing to strive for quality.

Instead, officers function on having favoured persons being kept into positions merely because of their affiliation to these education officers.

Even after a long battle for fair and transparent upgrading and appointment of educators, it is still evident that appointment of educators is still not fair and transparent. Instances include persons being appointed without the requisite qualifications, interviewing and background checks by the employing body, especially in administrative positions.

There are also the cases where retired rehired individuals are given positions that they are not fully qualified to assume. These positions could have been duly filled if such positions were placed in the Official Gazette and applicants interviewed by a neutral body.

It came as no surprise that Guyana is deemed as a nation suffering from illiteracy when compared to other developing countries. It is gross amusement to also learn that experienced qualified persons were replaced by poorly qualified and inexperienced individuals.

It is my fervent hope and plea that the permanent secretary and minister of education along with the Guyana teachers union, treat this issue with some dignity and respect.

Yours truly,

Shani Archer.