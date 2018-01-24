Regal All stars overcome Speedboat in consecutive matches

Regal All stars defeated Speedboat in consecutive softball matches played Sunday at the Everest Cricket Club.

Regal All stars took the first match by four runs. Regal All stars batted first and scored 116-9 off their allocation of 15 overs. Richard Latif was the only batsman to make it into double figures with 32 including three fours and two sixes. Speedboat’s bowling was led by I. Ivan who snared 3-7, Shazim Hussein 3-12 and Mark Harold 2-19.

Speedboat threatened before they fell for 112 in 14 overs in reply. Kawson Joseph made 16 not out and Harold 12; Fazal Rafiek captured 2-20 and Latif 2-23.

Regal All stars won the second encounter by eight runs. Led by 35 from Richard Latif and 24 from Fazal Rafiek, Regal All stars managed 103-7, batting first off their allotted 10 overs. Latif struck one four and four sixes in his innings, while Rafiek hit three sixes as Mark Harold and K. Bell claimed three wickets each.

Speedboat were restricted for 95-8 in reply. Lennox Marks 14 and Wazir Hussain 13 were the only batsmen to reach double figures as Amir Nizamudeen took two wickets.

In the Masters segment, Regal beat HS Masters by 58 runs. Regal Masters rattled up 145-5 in 15 overs, taking first strike. Rudolph Baker slammed 51 with seven sixes, while Mahase Chunilall got 31. HS Masters responded with 87 all out; Troy Kippins picked up 2-8 and David Harper 2-20.

Latif and Baker were named MVP in their respective categories.

The competition was sponsored by Regal Sports, Elegant Jewellery and Pawn Shop, Ink Plus and Crown Mining. (Zaheer Mohamed)