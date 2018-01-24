Nothing can compensate my parents for their suffering – NBS CEO’s daughter

Latest update January 24th, 2018 12:56 AM
She is the baby of the family and one of the country’s scholars, but yesterday, she and her lawyer husband took the battle to the offices of Guyana’s
largest mortgage finance entity. And they won.
But for Gina Arjoon-Hira, the victory is bittersweet.
“I really can’t say that it is a victory because so much time has elapsed. I don’t think that anyone can imagine the pain that my parents were enduring for the past 10 years. This is just a step, but we still have a long way to go.”
Arjoon-Hira was standing next to her husband, attorney-at-law, Ganesh Hira, who is part of the legal team, with prominent lawyer Sanjeev Datadin, taking on the New Building Society (NBS).
They had both been fighting to have NBS pay over a $59M judgment announced last month as part of the benefits for Maurice Arjoon, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Arjoon and his two managers were charged and dismissed from NBS after being accused of stealing $69M. However, the court cleared the men and independent investigations recommended that they seek private actions for damages.
Yesterday, Hira and his legal team managed to descend on NBS with Court Marshals, with a five-plus hour standoff that ensued (See story on centre page). Customers, the lawyers and a Court Marshal were all locked inside the building.
Police later arrested security officials and a number of managers for possible contempt.
Yesterday, following the handing over of a cheque by NBS for $59M, Arjoon’s daughter insisted the battle is far from over.
“We are seeking other damages too. My parents would be best to answer this. At this time, I am really happy to see them and give them this cheque.
Insisting that the suffering and wait for the benefits were beyond anything that can easily be described, the daughter said the decade-long experience has been bitter and hard.
“Nothing can compensate for what these people have done to my parents. Nothing can compensate for their suffering.”
NBS’s board, headed by former Chairmen Moen McDoom, and Dr. Nanda Gopaul, is being accused by the family of placing hurdles every step of the way to deny Arjoon of his benefits.
The case had been closely watched, with pressure mounting on NBS to do the right thing and pay the money owed to Mr. Arjoon.
Jan 24, 2018The 8th annual Prabudial “Speedy” Ramdial Memorial Open golf tournament tees off this Saturday from 12:30hrs at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) course. The one day tourney will feature...
Jan 24, 2018
Jan 24, 2018
Jan 24, 2018
Jan 24, 2018
Jan 24, 2018
It has been a long time since I have applauded a ruling politician on his/her anger in response to criticism arising from... more
The PNC knows how to make a sweetheart deal. It made such a deal with Omai Gold Mines Limited, handing that company a clause... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The effect of the inappropriate depiction of Haiti, El Salvador and all African nations as “shithole”... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]