Nothing can compensate my parents for their suffering – NBS CEO’s daughter

She is the baby of the family and one of the country’s scholars, but yesterday, she and her lawyer husband took the battle to the offices of Guyana’s

largest mortgage finance entity. And they won.

But for Gina Arjoon-Hira, the victory is bittersweet.

“I really can’t say that it is a victory because so much time has elapsed. I don’t think that anyone can imagine the pain that my parents were enduring for the past 10 years. This is just a step, but we still have a long way to go.”

Arjoon-Hira was standing next to her husband, attorney-at-law, Ganesh Hira, who is part of the legal team, with prominent lawyer Sanjeev Datadin, taking on the New Building Society (NBS).

They had both been fighting to have NBS pay over a $59M judgment announced last month as part of the benefits for Maurice Arjoon, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Arjoon and his two managers were charged and dismissed from NBS after being accused of stealing $69M. However, the court cleared the men and independent investigations recommended that they seek private actions for damages.

Yesterday, Hira and his legal team managed to descend on NBS with Court Marshals, with a five-plus hour standoff that ensued (See story on centre page). Customers, the lawyers and a Court Marshal were all locked inside the building.

Police later arrested security officials and a number of managers for possible contempt.

Yesterday, following the handing over of a cheque by NBS for $59M, Arjoon’s daughter insisted the battle is far from over.

“We are seeking other damages too. My parents would be best to answer this. At this time, I am really happy to see them and give them this cheque.

Insisting that the suffering and wait for the benefits were beyond anything that can easily be described, the daughter said the decade-long experience has been bitter and hard.

“Nothing can compensate for what these people have done to my parents. Nothing can compensate for their suffering.”

NBS’s board, headed by former Chairmen Moen McDoom, and Dr. Nanda Gopaul, is being accused by the family of placing hurdles every step of the way to deny Arjoon of his benefits.

The case had been closely watched, with pressure mounting on NBS to do the right thing and pay the money owed to Mr. Arjoon.