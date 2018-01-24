Not satisfied with loot, bandits stab and chop victims

-suspect held

Masked bandits armed with knives and cutlasses left a Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara grocer and his wife with multiple stab wounds after invading the couple’s shop at around 21.00 hrs on Monday.

Hemwattie Mohabir, 45, was stabbed in her hands, left shoulder, left leg and hip, while her husband, who was struck in the head, was stabbed in the abdomen.

They have been admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). The victims are both conscious, but doctors are said to be closely monitoring Mr. Mohabir’s condition.

Police said that the victims were preparing to close their shop when four masked men, armed with knives and cutlasses, barged in, and demanded cash and other valuables. Not satisfied with what they got, the suspects inflicted several stab and chop wounds on the victims before fleeing the scene with a small sum of cash and other items.

“Prompt action by the police resulted in the apprehension of a male who fits the description of one of the suspects. The suspect, who resides on the West Bank of Demerara, was held with a knife in close proximity of the robbery scene.

Hemwattie Mohabir told Kaieteur News she was just about to close their liquor and grocery shop, when two men, who had knives, and with their faces hidden by stockings, barged in.

“I start fighting with them and they start to ‘juck’ me,” the woman said. According to the injured woman, she tried to unmask one of the robbers, but found that he had another mask beneath the stockings concealing his face.

The robbers also attacked Mr. Mohabir, who was outside of the shop, clubbing him on the head and stabbing him in the region of his navel.

One of the robbers entered the upstairs flat but then retreated without taking anything.

The injured Mrs. Mohabir managed to contact a relative by phone. A neighbour reportedly took the victims to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. They were subsequently transferred to the GPHC.

The Mohabirs were also the victims of two burglaries last year.