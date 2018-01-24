Mix Up capture Wiltshire Birth Anniversary Dominoes title

Mix Up emerged champions of the Mark Wiltshire Birth Anniversary Dominoes competition which concluded recently at Seeram’s Bar Alexander Village.Mix Up win 2

Mix Up chalked up 81 games to beat All Season’s Racing Service with 77 and Turning Point 76.

Mix Up who drew the bye to the final were led by Mark Wiltshire who made the maximum 18 games, Ewie Gordon 17 and Gilbert Mendonca 16. Barnie Singh and Raymond Ali made 15 each while Shawn Morgan got 14 for All Season’s Racing Service.

Turning Point leading players were Loraine Reid and Monty Tyrell with 15 games apiece and Colin Mc Ewan 14.

All Season’s Racing Service, led by 15 from Shawn Morgan and 14 from John Chance, won the semi final encounter with 80 games ahead of Turning Point 77 and R and R 66. Colin Mc Ewan marked 15 and Loraine Reid 14 for Turning Point, while Orin Favourite scored 16 for R and R.

Wiltshire was named MVP in the final, while Karen Norville was voted the best female player in the tournament.

Mix Up pocketed a trophy and $175,000, All Season’s Racing Service a trophy and $75,000, Turning Point a trophy and $40,000 and fourth place Beacon a trophy and $20,000.

The competition was sponsored by Seeram’s Bar Alexander Village, Ansa Mc Al, Big Boss Trucking Service, Bar Be Cue Grill, R and R Taxi Service, Colin Boyce and Faye Joseph. (Zaheer Mohamed)