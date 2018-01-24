Man remanded on illegal ammo charge

Latest update January 24th, 2018 12:56 AM
Shawn Appru, 43, of Second Street, La Penitence, Georgetown, was yesterday remanded to prison on an illegal ammunition charge. According to the facts presented to Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, Appru was detained by police ranks after 3 live rounds of .38 ammunition was allegedly found at his home during a police raid.
Appru denied the allegations.
His attorney, Mark Conway applied for bail and disputed that the ammunition was found in his client’s home.
However, while opposing the bail application Police Prosecutor Stephen Telford told the court that Appru took the ranks to where the gun was found in his apartment.
The Magistrate remanded Appru until February 7.
