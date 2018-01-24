Hamilton Green birth anniversary 9-a-side football Fiesta on this Sunday

Latest update January 24th, 2018 12:56 AM

Former Prime Minister, Hamilton Green’s, 83rd birth anniversary inter-ward/village 9-a-side football tournament is scheduled for a two-day action at the Den Amstel community centre ground on this Sunday with matches kicking off at 14:00hrs sharp and concluding at 18:00hrs.
Sixteen teams will go head to head in the straight knockout contest and the first round matches are scheduled to be contested with the following match ups, Wales vs. Plaisance 12:00hrs, Bagotsville vs. Kuru Kururu 12:30hrs, Pouderoyen vs. Soesdyke 13:00hrs, Crane vs. Zeelugt 13:30hrs, Uitvlugt vs. Butxon Youth 14:00hrs and Den Amstel vs. Sara Lodge 14:30hrs.
The respective winners will clash on Sunday February 4 at Den Amstel for the respective quarter, semis and final matches of the competition.
The winner of the two-day competition will pocket $70,000 and the championship trophy, while the runners up will receive $30,000 and a trophy. The winners of tournament will receive nine hampers from Ricks and Sari along with nine blankets from Food for the Poor. The highest goal scorer will receive a dinette table from China Trading and the runner up will receive a lazy boy chair from AH&L Kissoon.
Other major sponsors of the event are Banks DIH limited, BK International and Bakewell. Admission to the venue will me $500 come match day.

