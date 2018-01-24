Five new comers in Super50 squad Focus is on winning the ‘Double’ says Griffith

By Sean Devers

The Guyana Jaguars on Sunday last captured their fourth consecutive Regional four-day title to pocket US $36,000 (US $15,000 for winning the Championship and US $21,000 for winning seven matches).

Veerasammy Permaul collected the Courtney Walsh Award US$1,500 for finishing with the most wicket (50) while Anthony Bramble who scored 623 runs collected the Deryck Murray Award and US $1,500 having the most dismissals (45) for the second year in row.

The Regional Super50 starts with the Jaguars playing English County Kent on January 31 in the Antigua zone as the focus now shifts to the 50-over format.

Guyana last won the 50-over championships in 2005 when they beat Barbados in fading light at Bourda in the final.

They reached the last reached finals in 2015 in Trinidad when Sunil Narine captured 6-9 as the Jaguars fell for 65, their lowest ever 50-overs total and have not reached the semi-finals since.

This year Leon Johnson will want join Clive Lloyd (1983) and Roger Harper (1993) as the Guyanese Captains to win the double.

The squad, which includes five new faces in Chanderpaul Hemraj, Ricardo Adams, Ramaal Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford and Clinton Pestano had its first net season yesterday at the outdoor nets at Providence.

Manager and Assistant Coach Rayon Griffith, who played in the last 50-over winning Guyana team, said that 2005 has been a long time without a one-day title and this year the focus will be on playing positive cricket.

“We have picked a squad that can win this year if they perform to their best and we are looking for positivity. We have attacking batsmen that can bat around Shiv (Chanderpaul) and Leon (Johnson) so there is balance,” said Griffith who is also the Chairman of the Jaguars selectors.

Devendra Bishoo makes a return after missing the three four-day games due to injury and along withPermaul and 21-old Jamaican Lewis who led West Indies in 2014 under-19 World Cup, will take care of the spin department.

The pacers will have fast bowling all-rounders Romario Shepherd, Kemo Paul, Rutherford and Pestano.

“Keon Joseph is just coming back from injury and we did not want to risk playing him since he has been selected for the Windies ‘A’ team,” concluded Griffith.

The Jaguars squad read: Shimron Hetymer, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shiv Chanderpaul, Leon Johnson (Capt), Ricardo Adams, Sherfane Rutherford, Anthony Bramble, Raymond Reifer, Kemo Paul, Davindra Bishoo, Veerasammy Permaul, Ramaal Lewis, Romario Shepherd and Clinton Pestano.