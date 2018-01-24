Editor’s Note

It was drawn to my attention that a letter appearing in Kaieteur Sports pages on Monday January 22, 2018 on page 28 and signed by the ‘Upper Corentyne Cricket Stakeholders’ was in fact previously written by Rishee Thakur.

The final two paragraphs of Monday’s missive were changed from its original form. We would like to note that the two examples of the final paragraphs below are firstly Mr. Thakur’s original letter and the second by the stakeholders. Kaieteur Sport would hope that in future persons sending letters and referring to other writings would factually (quote directly) do so and not change a person’s intellectual property to purport as their own. We would like to make it clear that the second example was not Mr. Thakur’s writing.

1.

Finally, while the Stakeholders claim that a formal meeting of BGM was held on the 27th September, 2017, where a “new” executive was duly elected no one in the local cricket fraternity seems to be aware of any such meeting: How was it arranged? Who sent out invitations and to whom were they sent? What medium was used to convey the invitation? Which and how many clubs attended? What was/were the conditions of membership of the clubs that were invited/attended?

With 21 clubs, from Black Bush Polder to Crabwood Creek actively involved in a T20 competition and several others on the way (Under 15, Under 19, Limited Overs) there does not seem to be much of a case or room, for that matter, for our Stakeholders in active cricket in the community.

Thank you,

Rishee Thakur

2.

All of this was transpiring and the UCCA interim committee or the so called ‘Berbice Cricket Stakeholders” disappeared. It came as no surprise that, after Justice Singh’s order for new elections of the BCB on 18th December 2018, the interim authority installed in 2012 for control of UCCA suddenly reappeared, BCB voting time. Sorry! All the cricket clubs in Upper Corentyne have spoken.

A lot of club cricket is now playing in UCCA and it must continue. The group of pretenders must be put to pasture.

Thank you,

Upper Corentyne Cricket Stakeholder