People going to jail fuh Jagdeo wickedness

Jagdeo is de only man who give heself a solid pension and he don’t have a chick or a child. He ain’t got a goat in ee yard. But he put two people in de New Building Society fuh punish Uncle Arjoon.

Dem boys seh he and ee people put Uncle Arjoon through hell fuh 11 years. Dem want to know which hell God gun put he in.

De New Building Society show every single wicked trait in Jagdeo yesterday. And all this happen because Maurice Arjoon, de man who use to head de NBS in PPP time, refuse to tek de bank money and give Jagdeo to build de Berbice Bridge.

Knowing that spiteful, evil wicked brute, Jagdeo, set up de man and two of ee manager. Then he knock dem off, charge dem and lock dem up. De next day he put dem before de court on trump up charges.

De SOB had some judges pun he side. Dem stall de case fuh years and in de end de man still win. De court rule that de man get knock off wrongfully through spitefulness.

Uncle Arjoon then sue fuh get he gratuity and pension. Again that wicked scamp, Jagdeo, get de judges to stall up de case.

Uncle Arjoon complain to everybody under de sun. He complain to de Ombudsman who rule that de knock off was wrong and that de judge must hear de man case fuh he get ee money. Eventually de judge rule that de man must be paid, but Jagdeo people refuse to pay. Dem believe that Jagdeo still in power and dem bigger than de judge.

De Ombudsman dead and gone and Uncle Arjoon still didn’t get a cent. That is how he go back to court and sue fuh contempt.

De judge enforce de order yesterday and de Marshals end up in de bank. Some get lock out because de bank was still insisting that Uncle Arjoon don’t get ee pension money, because dem seh Jagdeo gun save dem.

De police tun up wid de prison van and before night set in, dem hand Uncle Arjoon he pension cheque, but dem still end up in de lock up. This story now start.

Talk half and always remember de Man above don’t sleep.