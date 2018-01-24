Cubans caught with fake travel documents jailed for nine months

A Cuban couple is set to serve nine months in prison for fraud. The two persons appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown

Magistrates’ Courts yesterday.

The charge which was read to them with the aid of an interpreter stated that on January 20 at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Tahimi Batista, 25, and Jose Rodriguez, 29, both Cuban nationals, uttered forged Canadian Resident Cards – purporting to show that they were issued by the Government of Canada – to Customer Representative of Caribbean Airlines Stacy Moriah.

According to the facts of the matter presented to the court, the couple arrived in Guyana legally on January 17 via CJIA but that on January 20, they tried to travel to Canada with the fake resident cards.

Both parties pleaded guilty to the charge, but Batista explained to the Court that her boyfriend had paid US$2,000 for the cards after he applied for documents online.

The Chief Magistrate imposed a nine-month prison sentence on the couple and ordered they be deported immediately after serving their sentence