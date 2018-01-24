Accused in Kaneville robbery/murder refused bail

Latest update January 24th, 2018 12:56 AM
A 22-year-old year old man has been charged for the murder of Kaneville machine operator, Ishwar Ramanah.
Rayon Carter of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara was unrepresented by legal counsel when he made his initial appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday.
According to the allegation, Carter murdered Ramanah at Kaneville, East Bank Demerara during the course of a robbery. The accused was not required to plea to the charge and was remanded to prison until February 22.
Reports are that Ramanah, 30, called ‘Jack,’ of 624 Macaw Drive, Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, was shot on December 13, 2017, by a gunman, who, with an accomplice, invaded his home and relieved him of a $40,000 gold chain.
The injured man was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a critical condition and later succumbed. Police recovered a spent shell from a weapon of small calibre at the scene.
The suspect was later identified as Carter who was previously placed on $100,000 bail for allegedly stealing a BlackBerry Torch smartphone from a woman.
Jan 24, 2018The 8th annual Prabudial “Speedy” Ramdial Memorial Open golf tournament tees off this Saturday from 12:30hrs at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) course. The one day tourney will feature...
Jan 24, 2018
Jan 24, 2018
Jan 24, 2018
Jan 24, 2018
Jan 24, 2018
It has been a long time since I have applauded a ruling politician on his/her anger in response to criticism arising from... more
The PNC knows how to make a sweetheart deal. It made such a deal with Omai Gold Mines Limited, handing that company a clause... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The effect of the inappropriate depiction of Haiti, El Salvador and all African nations as “shithole”... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]