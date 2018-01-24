Accused in Kaneville robbery/murder refused bail

A 22-year-old year old man has been charged for the murder of Kaneville machine operator, Ishwar Ramanah.

Rayon Carter of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara was unrepresented by legal counsel when he made his initial appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday.

According to the allegation, Carter murdered Ramanah at Kaneville, East Bank Demerara during the course of a robbery. The accused was not required to plea to the charge and was remanded to prison until February 22.

Reports are that Ramanah, 30, called ‘Jack,’ of 624 Macaw Drive, Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, was shot on December 13, 2017, by a gunman, who, with an accomplice, invaded his home and relieved him of a $40,000 gold chain.

The injured man was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a critical condition and later succumbed. Police recovered a spent shell from a weapon of small calibre at the scene.

The suspect was later identified as Carter who was previously placed on $100,000 bail for allegedly stealing a BlackBerry Torch smartphone from a woman.