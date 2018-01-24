Latest update January 24th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

8th Prabudial “Speedy” Ramdial Memorial Golf Open on this weekend

Jan 24, 2018 Sports 0

The 8th annual Prabudial “Speedy” Ramdial Memorial Open golf tournament tees off this Saturday from 12:30hrs at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC)

The new GBA executive from left, Marlon Chung, Dr. Shivannie Persaud, Gokarn Ramdhani, Ayanna Wickham-Watson, Erneso Choo-A Fat and Darrell Carpenay. Absent are Dr. Nicholas Waldron and Ryan Chang.

course. The one day tourney will feature prizes from first to third place, best gross and nearest to the pin.
In a release to the media, the LGC has noted that all are welcome to participate in this event which celebrates the life achievements and memory of Prabudial “Speedy” Ramdial.
In fact, the tournament holds a special place in the club’s history because of the strong bond and friendship that existed between recent LGC Vice President Brian Hackett and Prabudial, according to Vish Ramdial (Vish Trading Inc.), who vowed to continued support of the Club in the coming years.
The Prabudial Ramdial Memorial Golf Open that is sponsored by Vish Trading Inc. proves that everyone can make a difference in the lives of others. Since 2010, the family of Prabudial Ramdial under the direction of “Vish” has been a generous sponsor of the Lusignan Golf Course.
Vish, after visiting the course said he sees the attraction his father had for golf and has elected to become a member himself after hitting a few shots, and now wishes to call the tournament the “Speedy Memorial Open”. Vish has generously agreed to donate four (4) brand new electric golf carts after becoming enthused about the plans for expansion which include a women’s social club, school and university programmes, fine dining and weddings etc.
For more information on Saturday’s tournament or directions to the club, patrons are asked to call the club’s office on 220-5660.

More in this category

Sports

8th Prabudial “Speedy” Ramdial Memorial Golf Open on this weekend

8th Prabudial “Speedy” Ramdial Memorial Golf Open on this...

Jan 24, 2018

The 8th annual Prabudial “Speedy” Ramdial Memorial Open golf tournament tees off this Saturday from 12:30hrs at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) course. The one day tourney will feature...
Read More
Britain’s Edmund subdues Dimitrov to reach semis

Britain’s Edmund subdues Dimitrov to reach...

Jan 24, 2018

Quarter-final curse fells Nadal again as Cilic advances

Quarter-final curse fells Nadal again as Cilic...

Jan 24, 2018

Five new comers in Super50 squad Focus is on winning the ‘Double’ says Griffith

Five new comers in Super50 squad Focus is on...

Jan 24, 2018

Mix Up capture Wiltshire Birth Anniversary Dominoes title

Mix Up capture Wiltshire Birth Anniversary...

Jan 24, 2018

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association/Roy Baijnauth T20 # 72 All Star, # 68 qualify for quarterfinals

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association/Roy Baijnauth...

Jan 24, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • A sweetheart deal

    The PNC knows how to make a sweetheart deal. It made such a deal with Omai Gold Mines Limited, handing that company a clause... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]