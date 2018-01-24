8th Prabudial “Speedy” Ramdial Memorial Golf Open on this weekend

The 8th annual Prabudial “Speedy” Ramdial Memorial Open golf tournament tees off this Saturday from 12:30hrs at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC)

course. The one day tourney will feature prizes from first to third place, best gross and nearest to the pin.

In a release to the media, the LGC has noted that all are welcome to participate in this event which celebrates the life achievements and memory of Prabudial “Speedy” Ramdial.

In fact, the tournament holds a special place in the club’s history because of the strong bond and friendship that existed between recent LGC Vice President Brian Hackett and Prabudial, according to Vish Ramdial (Vish Trading Inc.), who vowed to continued support of the Club in the coming years.

The Prabudial Ramdial Memorial Golf Open that is sponsored by Vish Trading Inc. proves that everyone can make a difference in the lives of others. Since 2010, the family of Prabudial Ramdial under the direction of “Vish” has been a generous sponsor of the Lusignan Golf Course.

Vish, after visiting the course said he sees the attraction his father had for golf and has elected to become a member himself after hitting a few shots, and now wishes to call the tournament the “Speedy Memorial Open”. Vish has generously agreed to donate four (4) brand new electric golf carts after becoming enthused about the plans for expansion which include a women’s social club, school and university programmes, fine dining and weddings etc.

For more information on Saturday’s tournament or directions to the club, patrons are asked to call the club’s office on 220-5660.