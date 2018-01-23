West Dem/East Bank Dem Guinness Competition Teams identified for Jan.26 start

Following the completion of the playoffs to arrive at the final composition of teams for the West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition, all thirty-two teams have been identified.

The thirty-two teams that will participate in the competition which is expected to commence this Friday at the Pouderoyen Tarmac are: Young Ballers, West Side Ballers, Jetty Ballers, Bing Bang, Mocha, Ballers Empire, Agricola, Kuru Kuru Asylum Youths, Terror Squad, Nismes Ballers, Torture Squad, Up Like 7, Dream Team, Front Line Ballers, ESPN, Police ‘B’, Veterans, Harmony Ballers ‘A’, Zeelugt SP, Facebook Ballers, Cayenne Massive, Agricola Gas Team, Hustlers, Brothers United, Zeelugt Warriors, Admiral United, Pouderoyen Rising Stars, Pouderoyen Showstoppers, Goalgetters, Parfaite Hard Ballers, Harmony Warriors and Police ‘A’.

The winning team will take home $400,000 and the championship trophy, while the runner-up will receive $200,000 and the corresponding accolade.

The third and fourth placed finishers will receive $150,000 and $100,000 respectively along with trophies.

The other playing dates are January 31st, February 2nd, 7th, 9th, 13th and 17th.

Meanwhile, the teams have been divided into eight groups of four teams and Group ‘A’ features Young Ballers, West Side Ballers, Jetty Ballers and Bing Bang.

Group ‘B’ will have Mocha, Ballers Empire, Agricola and Kuru Kuru Asylum Youths.

Group ‘C’ consists of Terro Squad Nismes Ballers, Torture Squad and Up Like 7.

Group ‘D’ will have the likes of Dream Team, Frontline Ballers, ESPN and Police ‘B’.

Group ‘E’ will see teams such as Veterans, Harmony Ballers, Zeelugt SP and Facebook Ballers.

Group ‘F’ is made up of Cayenne Massive, Agricola Gas Team, Hustlers and Brothers United.

Group ‘G’ contains Zeelugt Warriors, Admiral United, Pouderoyen Rising Stars and Pouderoyen Showstoppers and Group ‘H’ have Goalgetters, Parfaite Hard Ballers, Harmony Warriors and Police ‘A’.

Tournament Co-ordinator Travis Bess in brief comments following the conclusion of the playoffs said, “The playoffs were very competitive, with a very high standard of play. I expect because of the quality on show, the tournament will be of a high quality.”

He added that all the teams are hungry for glory and anticipates that two-time champions Pouderoyen Showstoppers will be under immense pressure to defend their title.

The teams will compete initially in a round robin format in the groups, before the top two finishers in each group progress to the knockout round at the completion of the round robin stage.