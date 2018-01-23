Upper Corentyne Cricket Association up and running All schools set to play, 28 teams entered for T20 competition

The Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) is a duly registered body that is tasked with managing and developing the game among other things in the Upper Corentyne Area. It is a registered body with a fully constituted Executive in place.

This is despite some publication by a group calling themselves the UCCA and purporting to be organising cricket in that area.

The duly recognised UCCA had its most recent election on the 27th September 2017. It is led by Dennis De Dandrade –President and includes former National wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Aloysius Jackman -Vice-President, Winston Roberts-Secretary, Chatrapaul Lionel –Treasurer. The committee members are Deodat Persaud Thakurdin , Navendranauth Balram and Clayton Ricardo Griffith.

The UCCA over the years has been doing a commendable job and was consistently recognized as the most active cricket Association in Berbice and arguable one of the most active in Guyana.

During that time it held a number of cricket competitions throughout the year including inter school soft and hardball cricket for both boys and girls at the Primary and Secondary levels.

A number of age group competitions were also held while second division, T20 and first division and other competitions were also held.

The UCCA first division team participated in all competitions held in Berbice and even hosted teams from Demerara and overseas.

The vibrant UCCA has a full list of competitions for 2018 with action set to bowl off on Friday 26 January with Primary school tournament for school in the Upper Corentyne from Crabwood Creek to No. 43 Village.

The Inter-Secondary School Hardball Competition involving: “Skeldon Line Path Secondary, Skeldon High Secondary, Tagore Memorial Secondary, Central Corentyne Secondary and Black Bush Secondary will also commence shortly.

Teams are asked to get their respective Under15, Under-17 and Under-19 teams in order since these competition will begin within the first quarter.

Senior competition will get cracking on Sunday 28th January, 2018 with the Tulshi Memorial T/20 competition, 28 teams have been entered to participate so far. Among other competitions on the cards are 40 and 50 overs tournaments.

There are a number of training Seminar on the cards for umpires, scorers, coaches and other cricket officials. A Camp/ Academy for young cricketers is also on the programme.

Over the years the UCCA has worked with a number of sponsors including NPG Packaging (Nand Persaud), Hotel Riverton Suites, 4 R Bearings, Guytrack, Price is Right Supermarket, Republic Bank, Inner City Taxi Service, Twin Boy Beer Garden, The Mash Cup, Buddy Tulshi (Tulshi Memorial) cricket competition, Parbattie Jaggai Inter School tournaments among many others.

Most of the sponsors have committed their continue support to the UCCA.