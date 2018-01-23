Soesdyke woman takes rap for coke in ceiling

A 50-year-old woman was yesterday sentenced to four years’ imprisonment and fined $14.2 M, after she admitted that she had 11 pounds on cocaine in her possession.

Nickela Craig Singh, of Lot 237 Meereten Street, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded guilty to the charge. On January 22,last, at Lot 237 Meereten Street, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, she trafficked 5.196 kilograms of cocaine.

Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) Prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford, stated that on the day in question, ranks from CANU conducted a raid at Singh’s residence where she was the lone occupant.

The ranks told her that they were in receipt of information that she had narcotics in her possession. She made several oral confessions including one that stated that the cocaine was in the ceiling.

The court heard that the woman then took the ranks to where the cocaine was hidden and stated that it belonged to her brother, Junior Owen Singh.

The officers then observed five brick-like objects with a whitish substance suspected to be cocaine in the ceiling.

The woman in her explanation to the court stated, “On the day in question, the ranks asked me if I had drugs and I said yes. I told them a friend gave me the drugs to keep. At the time, I was confused and I started calling my sibling’s name.”

After the woman’s explanation, the Chief Magistrate asked her if she is still confused.

The woman responded, “I am not confused anymore. The cocaine was found in my house so I am taking ownership for it. A friend gave me it to keep.”

The woman’s attorney, Lammy Singh, told the court that his client was previously convicted for assault and was sentenced to seven days’ imprisonment. He asked that the court take into consideration her early guilty plea