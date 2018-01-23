Plaisance woman jailed three years for coke at airport

Latest update January 23rd, 2018 12:50 AM
A woman who was attempting to take 2.5 kilograms of cocaine to Canada through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri, was yesterday sentenced to three years imprisonment and fined $3.8M at the conclusion of the trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Andrea Winfield, 42, of Lot 12 Prince William Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, was on trial before Magistrate Annette Singh.
It is alleged that Williams on December 16, last, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, had in her possession 2.548 kilograms of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
The Magistrate told the court that she was satisfied with the evidence given by the prosecution witnesses.
The woman who was seen crying throughout the court proceeding told that Magistrate that she was sorry for what she did.
According to information Winfield was an outgoing passenger at the airport when Customs officers had asked her for the Canadian address she was visiting and she failed to answer the question.
The officers then became suspicious and proceeded to check her luggage. They found the cocaine and she was arrested.
