Latest update January 23rd, 2018 12:50 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Plaisance woman jailed three years for coke at airport

Jan 23, 2018 News 0

Jailed for three years, Andrea Winfield

A woman who was attempting to take 2.5 kilograms of cocaine to Canada through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri, was yesterday sentenced to three years imprisonment and fined $3.8M at the conclusion of the trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Andrea Winfield, 42, of Lot 12 Prince William Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, was on trial before Magistrate Annette Singh.
It is alleged that Williams on December 16, last, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, had in her possession 2.548 kilograms of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
The Magistrate told the court that she was satisfied with the evidence given by the prosecution witnesses.
The woman who was seen crying throughout the court proceeding told that Magistrate that she was sorry for what she did.
According to information Winfield was an outgoing passenger at the airport when Customs officers had asked her for the Canadian address she was visiting and she failed to answer the question.
The officers then became suspicious and proceeded to check her luggage. They found the cocaine and she was arrested.

More in this category

Sports

Letter to the Sports Editor RHTY&SC surprised at Rose Hall basketball donation refusal article

Letter to the Sports Editor RHTY&SC surprised at Rose Hall...

Jan 23, 2018

Dear Sir, Please allow us the opportunity to respond to an article in your Sunday Edition under the headline “RHT Basketball Team did not request RHTYSC assistance”. This is shocking to us...
Read More
Joshua Gopaul wins GCF Junior Chess Qualifier

Joshua Gopaul wins GCF Junior Chess Qualifier

Jan 23, 2018

Former footballer of the year George Weah sworn in as Liberia’s new president

Former footballer of the year George Weah sworn...

Jan 23, 2018

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association up and running All schools set to play, 28 teams entered for T20 competition

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association up and...

Jan 23, 2018

Mohamed’s Enterprise, Special Auto first sponsors onboard GMRSC Endurance meet Ansa McAL, B.M. Soat also on Board

Mohamed’s Enterprise, Special Auto first...

Jan 23, 2018

Gokarn Ramdhani pleased with Badminton Association’s performance in 2017

Gokarn Ramdhani pleased with Badminton...

Jan 23, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Getting Help

    “Fire and Fury” is a book which is causing a great deal of controversy in the United States. The White House has described... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]