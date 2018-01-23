Mohamed’s Enterprise, Special Auto first sponsors onboard GMRSC Endurance meet Ansa McAL, B.M. Soat also on Board

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) first meet of the season, the Endurance, which is set for the South Dakota Circuit this Saturday, has received timely support from Mohamed’s Enterprise and Special Auto.

Ansa McAl Trading Company along with BM Soat Auto Sales complete the list of sponsors onboard so far, according to a correspondence from the GMRSC.

Vice President of the club Hansraj Singh noted that there is still time for other sponsors to give support to the event and he encouraged competitors to organize themselves for plenty of action, come race day.

Five classes will be in action on the day which will feature both bikes and cars competing in separate races.

In the first class, cars up to 1500cc will be considered eligible, with the second class being from 1501-1600cc. The third class will see cars in the 1601-2000cc class with the unlimited class featuring cars over 2000cc.

Head of the GMRSC, Rameez Mohamed, explained the inclusion of bikes, “We also saw the need to get the bikes involved (for this Endurance) as well because they are an important stakeholder in racing and the support for them during the last outing was outstanding.”

“What we also have this year is the Endurance calendar being done on a championship basis rather than by meet so persons can rebound from a bad weekend to still fight for a championship,” Mohamed concluded.

The Endurance championship will be followed by a local drag race meet on February 11 with the club’s Annual General Meeting set for the 16th.