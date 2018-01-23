Mayor reiterates position on new garbage collection fees

Latest update January 23rd, 2018 12:59 AM
The Georgetown Mayor and City Council, (M&CC) has advised that residents of the city should not pay any new fee for the collection of garbage.
City Mayor Patricia Chase-Green reiterated the Council’s position on the matter during a statutory meeting held at City Hall yesterday. The Mayor noted that it was brought to the attention of the Council that some collectors have been demanding monies from citizens for the collection of garbage.
“I will ask that persons desist from doing so. The Council has not made any decision on introducing any additional fees for garbage collection. A proposal was made and we are still in the consultation process,”
Earlier this year, a proposed $200 fee for garbage disposal was made by the Mayor and City Council (M&CC).
Town Clerk of Georgetown, Royston King, had explained that consultations are underway to determine whether the proposed fee is necessary. Discussions on the proposed fee are continuing throughout the city of Georgetown for the upcoming weeks.
He said that at the proposal was discussed and accepted at the council but “we are still at the stage of working out the modalities on the best possible way to collect this small fee from property owners.”
King reiterated that solid waste management is an extremely expensive exercise. He added that it is critical that the council considers providing the citizens of Georgetown with all the vital municipal services to the local communities.
