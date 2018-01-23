Letter to the Sports Editor RHTY&SC surprised at Rose Hall basketball donation refusal article

Dear Sir,

Please allow us the opportunity to respond to an article in your Sunday Edition under the headline “RHT Basketball Team did not request RHTYSC assistance”. This is shocking to us because a delegation from the Club visited the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Office on Monday 15th January, 2018 at 16.33 hours with an official letter. I, in my capacity as Secretary of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS met with them in the presence of veteran journalist Gregory Rambarran who was visiting at the time.

The players informed me that they were urgently in need of new basketballs to practice. A financial donation to purchase four new basketballs was handed over, less than fifteen minutes after the request was made. The donation was made to Mr. Perry Cort in the presence of five other Club Members.

After seeing the article in the newspaper stating that the Basketball Club did not request the donation, contact was made with the players. Another delegation of four senior players visited the Club Office on Sunday 21st January, 2018 at 08.45 hours and informed us that Mr. Vibert Garnett is the President of the Berbice Basketball Association and he is not the President of the Rose Hall Town Basketball Club.

Our donation is for the simple purpose of assisting the young basketballers and we do not intend to be drawn into the politics of the game. We were approached for assistance and as usual we assisted. One is left to wonder why our assistance would be of any problem to a Sports Administrator who claims to love the game. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS would continue to be of assistance to the young basketballers of Rose Hall Town and in fact has pledged another financial contribution before the end of January, 2018.

One of our Club’s policies is to assist those who request same, once we are certain that the assistance would be used for the intended purpose. Personally, I would use this opportunity to express congrats to the young basketballers for a job well done over the last year and wish them the best in the future.

I would also like to publicly pledge that I would use my office to assist them as much as possible to make their dreams of being the best, a reality.

Yours in Sports,

Hilbert Foster,

RHTYSC Secretary/CEO.