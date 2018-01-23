Joshua Gopaul wins GCF Junior Chess Qualifier

Joshua Gopaul played unbeaten to emerge champion of the Guyana Chess Federation’s (GCF) seven-round, National Junior Qualifier, last weekend at the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal.

Young Gopaul notched up six wins and a draw to finish the competition as the only undefeated player, totaling 6.5 points during the feat with his only draw coming against Jaden Taylor.

Ethan Lee, whose only defeat came at the hands of Gopaul, took second spot with six points, followed by Ghansham Allijohn, Nellisha Johnson and Roshawn Washington, who all locked five points each.

Taylor, Sasha Shariff and Dwayne Bess, all with four points apiece, rounded out the top eight, who will contest the National Junior championship later this year.

Akili Theophil, Waveney Johnson and Savir Gookul ended on four points each but did not make the cut after the tie breaker took effect. Odit Rodrigues and Nickel Charles ended on three and a half, Rachael and Rebecca Ramlall, Runako Williams, John Wong and Joshua Williams all ended three points apiece.

Andrew Ally two and half points, while Chelsea Juma, Gareth DaSilva, Zackary Persaud and Alexander Ally ended on two points each.

A new champion will be crowned when the GCF’s National Junior Championship gets underway since the current champion, Saeed Ali, is ineligible to compete due to the age factor.

Ali will compete in the senior category which qualifiers for the National Championships begin this weekend at the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal.