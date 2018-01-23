Gokarn Ramdhani pleased with Badminton Association’s performance in 2017

Head of the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA), Gokarn Ramdhani in a correspondence to the media, noted that he was pleased to report that the Guyana Badminton Association for the year 2017 was once again very active and successful both at the regional & international events.

The top national players continued to performed creditability in the international tournaments keeping the Golden Arrowhead flying while reaching higher world ranking points.

The Association’s top player, Narayan Ramdhani, continued his upward movements in Canada ranking No.3 in 2017 while attending & medaling at some high level tournaments. He is currently training towards the 2020 Olympic Games. His achievements last year included.

– GOLD- BC Under-23 Circuit- VRC REMEMBRANCE DAY OPEN 2017

– Bronze- BC Senior Circuit 2-Shuttlesport Open in Canada 2017

– Bronze- BC Under-23 Championships in Canada 2017

– Bronze- BC Senior Circuit 1-VRC Jack Underhill in Canada 2017

– Gold – Trophy Stall Independence Open Tournament in Guyana 2017

– Quarters- V111 Mexico International in Mexico 2017

He was also selected by the Development Director of the Pan America Badminton federation to attend a High Level Training Camp in Mexico 2017.

Narayan during his Summer Break vacation in Guyana, July/August 2017, in partnership with the Ministry of Physical Education held a Badminton Camp for Students from Schools around Guyana with a total participation of 25 lads. Players were taught basic badminton skills and received rackets at the closing ceremony.

For the eight year in a row, Guyana’s national Junior Team medaled at the Caribbean Regional & International Championships which was hosted by Trinidad & Tobago in 2017. The local contingent bagged a total of eight medals (3-Gold, 2 Silvers & 3 Bronze).

– Jonathan Mangra- Bronze

– Akili Haynes- Bronze

– Ambika Ramraj- Silver

– Tyrese Jeffrey- Gold & Silver

– Priyanna Ramdhani- 2-Gold & 1-Silver

Priyanna Ramdhani attended the Pan American Badminton Federation’s young talents training camp in Suriname and played in the Senior Open Suriname International 2017.

She also attended the South American Youth Games in Chile and although being the youngest athlete in the tournament (15 years), she reached the Quarter-Finals in the Under-20 Singles events and is currently ranked No. 4 in South American Juniors. Caribbean U-17 Rankings is No. 1.

Nicholas Waldron & Gokarn Ramdhani participated in the Masters Tournament at the Caribbean Regional Championship 2017.

The GBA local tournaments held during the year were:

The GUMDAC Open Tournament, NSC Junior & Senior Mashramani Tournament, Trophy Stall Age Group Tournament, Marian Academy Primary & Secondary School Tournament and the Banks DIH Powerade & Aqua Mist Christmas Singles Tournament.

The GBA for its Guyana Olympic Day of Activities held the BWF (Badminton World Federation) Shuttle Time Programme in June/July which saw 20 participants (14-Teachers from both primary & secondary schools and 6-Coaches/Players) who took part in a Basic Programme to teach badminton at the beginner’s level. All participants were issued BWF Teachers Certificates.

We also had four Coaches/Athletes participated in the Tutors Course and they received their BWF Tutors Certificates. They are now certified to train teachers to do the Shuttle Time Programmes.

Gokarn Ramdhani was elected Vice President of the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation in August at the Caribbean Championships in Trinidad & Tobago 2017 and will serve a two year term.

He also continues to serve as General Secretary for the Central American & Caribbean Countries Badminton Confederation.

In the release, the GBA thanked the National Sports Commission (NSC) for allowing play at the National Gymnasium. Gratitude was also extended to the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) for their continuous effort to help Badminton and sports in general, the media, sponsors and all who supported the association in 2017.