Freed robbery accused arrested within hours of being released

Mere hours after having a robbery under arms charged dismissed against him in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, a

mechanic was arrested and taken into custody at the Brickdam Police Station after he attempted to sneak two packets of cigarettes and a bottle of vodka contained in a Sprite bottle into the lock-ups.

The items were concealed in a black plastic bag.

Leon Smart, of Lot 51 East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, after having his matter dismissed early in the morning by the Magistrate, went away and returned at approximately 14:15 hrs with the contrabands.

The police officers at the lock-ups after realising what the bag contained, arrested Smart and escorted him to the Brickdam Police Station.

Smart, Kelvin Emperor, 27, a labourer of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, and Nzumi Scipio, 37, a vendor of Mocha Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara, were charged, on November 24, last, at Bel Air Park, Georgetown. At the time, they were in the company of each other and armed with a gun. They robbed Tasia De Souza of two cellular phones valued $220,000, a pair of gold band and chain valued $45,000, a purse valued $7,000 and $227,000 cash.

It was further alleged that on the same day at the same location, the trio robbed Davananad Pablall of one Iphone valued $150,000.

Emperor pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to 50 months imprisonment by Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman.

Smart and Scipio’s trial was transferred to Senior Magistrate, Faith McGusty and the matter was dismissed against them, yesterday.