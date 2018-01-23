Dem boys seh…Minister smoke cocaine before he sign dat contract.

If yaal think Jagdeo was bad when he did give BaiShanLin ten trillion gallons of paint dat coulda paint all Guyana green, think again,

Dis Minister Trotty give Exxon everything under de sun from rope to soap fuh free. In fact de people in Guyana have to pay fuh everything dem import. Dem got to pay fuh vehicles, de machines dem bring in, and even something fuh the sweet woman.

Dem boys seh dat Minister Trotty had to be high on cocaine or ganja when he sign the uncapped list of items. It could also be dat ee very, very dotish to allow Exxon, dem blood suckers, to bring in any and everything and don’t pay a cent duty. Dat is insane.

Exxon can bring one million cars, two million trucks, three million ATVs, and four million bulldozers fuh freee.

Dem can also inflate the price on every item…

And guess what, all will be included in dem cost recovery.

Dem boys seh cost recovery mean whatever I seh I spend, you got to give me back. For example, if dem bring in a car and dem seh de car worth US$3 million, Guyana got to pay.

Dis dreamer of a Minister allowing Exxon to do whatever dat oil company wants. Dem boys she, if Exxon wake up one morning and give a donation to de cemetery it goes into de cost recovery. Guyana has to pay for dat.

If Exxon give a bribe, Guyana has to pay back dat to de company.

On top of all, some of dem minister seh whatever Exxon spend or bring is considered investment. Dem boys got a question fuh dem Minister. If Guyana got to pay back every cent Exxon spend, how dat can be investment?

Dem boys seh Minister Trotty had to sign dat contract either when he was drunk, high on cocaine or on his wedding day.

Talk half and remember Guyana ain’t got nutten fuh get.