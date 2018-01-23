CH&PA to begin outreach sessions tomorrow

With the intent of strengthening the inter-agency relationships with local authorities with respect to planning permits and several other key areas, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will begin tomorrow, the first sitting of its planned outreach sessions with democratic organs spanning all 10 Administrative Regions.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Communities, the first session, slated for tomorrow, will be held at the Regency Hotel from 09:00hrs.

In addition to strengthening the relationship between the two parties, the consultation will also address building and land use contraventions. It also seeks to promote planning and building regulations while also taking in hand the role of local authorities in the planning permission process, the types of planning applications, criteria for assessment of planning applications, as well as contravention and enforcement matters.

Officials at the Planning Department of the CH&PA are anticipating the attendance of Town Clerks, Chairpersons of the Municipality Works Committee and the Environmental Health Officers of the various municipalities. The City Engineer, Colvern Venture and the Chief Building Inspector from the Georgetown City Council will be attending as well.

Last February, the Department of Public Infrastructure reported that the Housing Department, under the Ministry of Communities, was continuing with the implementation of programmes aimed at building the technical and institutional capacity of the local democratic organs to deliver effective and efficient services to their constituents.

The Ministry, in collaboration with the Caribbean Local Economic Development Project (CARILED) had brought mayors and councillors of the nine municipalities for a one-day workshop at the Cara Lodge Hotel, aimed at promoting sustainable communities through strong local governance.

Present were Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan; Director General, Municipality Regional County (MRC) d’Argenteuil and Federal Canada Municipal (FCM) representative Marc Carriere; CARILED Regional Programme Director Marion Villanueva; and CARILED National Coordinator, Roger Rogers.

Minister Bulkan expressed his gratitude for the development achieved under the CARILED projects which have assisted in the execution of good governance. The Communities Minister noted that the project also provides vital training and facilitation of activities that lead to institutional strengthening and capacity building within the local government structure.

He said that the local government input into the project is deemed significant within the country’s governance architecture and national administration because the, “local officials are closer to people, thus more in tune with the needs of people, whether they live in towns or villages.”

CARILED has been working with the Ministry since August 2012, piloting local economic development through the financial support of the Government of Canada through Global Affairs Canada.