Bacchus re-elected as ECB President

Jan 23, 2018

The newly elected Executive Committee of the Essequibo Cricket Board.

Fizul Bacchus was re-elected as President of the Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) when the body held its Annual General Meeting and elections on Sunday at its Hostel in Anna Regina.
Viren Chintamani was elected as the Vice President, while Otto Christiani will serve as the Secretary. The Assistant Secretary is Nazeer Mohamed, Andy Ramnarine is the Treasurer and the Assistant Treasurer is Alvin Johnson.
Rashaad McKinnon will perform duties of the Marketing Manager and Ragobar (only name given) is the Competition’s Committee Chairman. Tamika Johnson was elected as the Public Relations Officer.
The Trustees are Z. Zakier and Prince Holder.
The ECB consists of eight area committees; Pomeroon, Central Essequibo, North Essequibo, South Essequibo, Wakenaam, Leguan, East Bank Essequibo and Bartica.

