Latest update January 23rd, 2018 12:50 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘Aunt May’ fetes vulnerable children

Jan 23, 2018 News 0

Some 120 vulnerable children and their guardians were on Sunday feted by Mrs. Miriam De Souza, known as “Aunt May”. She was supported by family members, Raza Ally and his wife, Romona Miriam Ally.
Irfaan Ali and Yacoob Ali, aka ‘Joey’, were also there. This is an annual activity that she has been doing for quite a few years at the Meten-Meer-Zorg School and Masjid.
Mr. Goolzar Namdar, Regional Vice President of the Central Islamic Organisation and President of the Meten-Meer-Zorg Islamic Centre, while thanking Miss DeSouza, said he is pleased to always be of service to the school and the Masjid.
He explained that the CIOG takes the opportunity to place orphans with willing families, relatives or older siblings to protect the children especially adolescent. He noted that this method gives the children a caring and loving environment to thrive in. Mr. Namdar also said that the CIOG feeds, educates, houses and in some cases pays for the marriages when the children become adults, if they are unable to afford it.
Namdar also noted that these gestures of goodwill are made possible by many members of the Islamic and non Islamic community who wish to give back through the form of feeding and donations of all types.
He pointed out that Muslim and non-Muslim children and children of all ethnic background and religions are the vulnerable groups that were present at the event while noting that prayers are done in English or Arabic schooling and transporting the children to and from school is also sponsored under the Central Islamic Organisation.
The vulnerable hailed from East Bank and West Bank of Essequibo.

More in this category

Sports

Letter to the Sports Editor RHTY&SC surprised at Rose Hall basketball donation refusal article

Letter to the Sports Editor RHTY&SC surprised at Rose Hall...

Jan 23, 2018

Dear Sir, Please allow us the opportunity to respond to an article in your Sunday Edition under the headline “RHT Basketball Team did not request RHTYSC assistance”. This is shocking to us...
Read More
Joshua Gopaul wins GCF Junior Chess Qualifier

Joshua Gopaul wins GCF Junior Chess Qualifier

Jan 23, 2018

Former footballer of the year George Weah sworn in as Liberia’s new president

Former footballer of the year George Weah sworn...

Jan 23, 2018

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association up and running All schools set to play, 28 teams entered for T20 competition

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association up and...

Jan 23, 2018

Mohamed’s Enterprise, Special Auto first sponsors onboard GMRSC Endurance meet Ansa McAL, B.M. Soat also on Board

Mohamed’s Enterprise, Special Auto first...

Jan 23, 2018

Gokarn Ramdhani pleased with Badminton Association’s performance in 2017

Gokarn Ramdhani pleased with Badminton...

Jan 23, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Getting Help

    “Fire and Fury” is a book which is causing a great deal of controversy in the United States. The White House has described... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]