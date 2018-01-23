‘Aunt May’ fetes vulnerable children

Some 120 vulnerable children and their guardians were on Sunday feted by Mrs. Miriam De Souza, known as “Aunt May”. She was supported by family members, Raza Ally and his wife, Romona Miriam Ally.

Irfaan Ali and Yacoob Ali, aka ‘Joey’, were also there. This is an annual activity that she has been doing for quite a few years at the Meten-Meer-Zorg School and Masjid.

Mr. Goolzar Namdar, Regional Vice President of the Central Islamic Organisation and President of the Meten-Meer-Zorg Islamic Centre, while thanking Miss DeSouza, said he is pleased to always be of service to the school and the Masjid.

He explained that the CIOG takes the opportunity to place orphans with willing families, relatives or older siblings to protect the children especially adolescent. He noted that this method gives the children a caring and loving environment to thrive in. Mr. Namdar also said that the CIOG feeds, educates, houses and in some cases pays for the marriages when the children become adults, if they are unable to afford it.

Namdar also noted that these gestures of goodwill are made possible by many members of the Islamic and non Islamic community who wish to give back through the form of feeding and donations of all types.

He pointed out that Muslim and non-Muslim children and children of all ethnic background and religions are the vulnerable groups that were present at the event while noting that prayers are done in English or Arabic schooling and transporting the children to and from school is also sponsored under the Central Islamic Organisation.

The vulnerable hailed from East Bank and West Bank of Essequibo.