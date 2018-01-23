Latest update January 23rd, 2018 12:50 AM

ANNEX D – Pre-Approved and Certified Petroleum Operations Items

A
Acids (stimulation) — chemicals used downhole or injected in oil.gas formations Acoustical survey equipment — including sonar, side scanning sonar, full wave form sonic loggers
Aeromagnetic recording survey systems
Air slips also known as tubing slips
All terrain vehicles (ATVs)
Automated equipment at the well head, processing plant or refinery used to monitor and control production
B
Bags (cloth) with printed tags – used in well testing
Bails (links)
Barrel – chemical mixing when used at the well head
Batteries – for production machinery and equipment
Batteries – geophysical when used exclusively for seismic prospecting in blasting and recording systems
Bits – drill includes PDCs, tricones
Blasting systems – used for seismic prospecting
Blowout ignition system
Blowout preventers (BOPs)
Boxes shipping (used in well testing), core
Building – portable
Building – support – when used as weather-related protective covering for equipment such as electrical generators or instrumentation
Buildings – that provide office or dwelling space; geologist lab trailers; skid-mounted living trailers
Bulldozers – earth moving equipment

C
Cable – electrical Cable – wire rope
Cables – electrical (integrated into machinery)
Cables used for seismic prospecting
Calibration gas – for H2S monitors and H2S analyzers
Casing
Casing accessories Catwalks – see Scaffolding
Cement – oil well cementing equipment
Centralizers – casing attachment
Centrifuge — used to remove fine drill solids from mud systems
Chemical mixing barrel – when used at the well head
Chemical storage drums – when used at the manufacturing or processing site
Chemicals used in drilling and production operations
Chemicals used in refining operations

