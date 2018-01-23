ANNEX D – Pre-Approved and Certified Petroleum Operations Items

A

Acids (stimulation) — chemicals used downhole or injected in oil.gas formations Acoustical survey equipment — including sonar, side scanning sonar, full wave form sonic loggers

Aeromagnetic recording survey systems

Air slips also known as tubing slips

All terrain vehicles (ATVs)

Automated equipment at the well head, processing plant or refinery used to monitor and control production

B

Bags (cloth) with printed tags – used in well testing

Bails (links)

Barrel – chemical mixing when used at the well head

Batteries – for production machinery and equipment

Batteries – geophysical when used exclusively for seismic prospecting in blasting and recording systems

Bits – drill includes PDCs, tricones

Blasting systems – used for seismic prospecting

Blowout ignition system

Blowout preventers (BOPs)

Boxes shipping (used in well testing), core

Building – portable

Building – support – when used as weather-related protective covering for equipment such as electrical generators or instrumentation

Buildings – that provide office or dwelling space; geologist lab trailers; skid-mounted living trailers

Bulldozers – earth moving equipment

C

Cable – electrical Cable – wire rope

Cables – electrical (integrated into machinery)

Cables used for seismic prospecting

Calibration gas – for H2S monitors and H2S analyzers

Casing

Casing accessories Catwalks – see Scaffolding

Cement – oil well cementing equipment

Centralizers – casing attachment

Centrifuge — used to remove fine drill solids from mud systems

Chemical mixing barrel – when used at the well head

Chemical storage drums – when used at the manufacturing or processing site

Chemicals used in drilling and production operations

Chemicals used in refining operations