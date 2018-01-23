ANNEX D – Pre-Approved and Certified Petroleum Operations Items

Latest update January 23rd, 2018 12:50 AM
A
Acids (stimulation) — chemicals used downhole or injected in oil.gas formations Acoustical survey equipment — including sonar, side scanning sonar, full wave form sonic loggers
Aeromagnetic recording survey systems
Air slips also known as tubing slips
All terrain vehicles (ATVs)
Automated equipment at the well head, processing plant or refinery used to monitor and control production
B
Bags (cloth) with printed tags – used in well testing
Bails (links)
Barrel – chemical mixing when used at the well head
Batteries – for production machinery and equipment
Batteries – geophysical when used exclusively for seismic prospecting in blasting and recording systems
Bits – drill includes PDCs, tricones
Blasting systems – used for seismic prospecting
Blowout ignition system
Blowout preventers (BOPs)
Boxes shipping (used in well testing), core
Building – portable
Building – support – when used as weather-related protective covering for equipment such as electrical generators or instrumentation
Buildings – that provide office or dwelling space; geologist lab trailers; skid-mounted living trailers
Bulldozers – earth moving equipment
C
Cable – electrical Cable – wire rope
Cables – electrical (integrated into machinery)
Cables used for seismic prospecting
Calibration gas – for H2S monitors and H2S analyzers
Casing
Casing accessories Catwalks – see Scaffolding
Cement – oil well cementing equipment
Centralizers – casing attachment
Centrifuge — used to remove fine drill solids from mud systems
Chemical mixing barrel – when used at the well head
Chemical storage drums – when used at the manufacturing or processing site
Chemicals used in drilling and production operations
Chemicals used in refining operations
Jan 23, 2018Dear Sir, Please allow us the opportunity to respond to an article in your Sunday Edition under the headline “RHT Basketball Team did not request RHTYSC assistance”. This is shocking to us...
Jan 23, 2018
Jan 23, 2018
Jan 23, 2018
Jan 23, 2018
Jan 23, 2018
Bharrat Jagdeo is a funny little fellow; an amusing parvenu, a half-baked dilettante, a laughable harlequin. Here is the... more
“Fire and Fury” is a book which is causing a great deal of controversy in the United States. The White House has described... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The effect of the inappropriate depiction of Haiti, El Salvador and all African nations as “shithole”... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]