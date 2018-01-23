AFC councillor arrested for alleged assault of chips vendor

Alliance For Change Councillor, Abel Seetaram, who was fired from his post as Prime Minister Representative Region Five in May 2016, has once again found himself in the spotlight on an alleged assault launched on a chips vendor of West Coast Berbice.

Natram Rabindranauth, 54, is currently hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital with a broken jaw, fractured nose and internal bleeding. The vendor explained that he was plying his daily trade along the No. 11 Public Road when he saw his son involved in a scuffle with Seetaram’s son.

Rabindranauth, the cousin of Seetaram stated that he stopped and attempted to intervene when Seetaram came out.

“I was passing same time and meh try to go and part the fight and then Abel come out of nowhere and lash me with a wood across meh head,” the injured man recounted.

He said that after he received the lash, he fell to the ground and was bleeding profusely from his nose when Seetaram reportedly walked away with his son in the direction of the Fort Wellington Police Station.

Rabindranath stated that shortly after he managed to compose himself and subsequently left for the Police Station with his son as well. A report was made and a medical document was given to him by the police to visit the Fort Wellington Hospital. Rabindranath was eventually transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was admitted.

Divisional Commander, Lyndon Alves confirmed that Seetaram was arrested for wounding and is presently in police custody assisting with the investigation. Alves also stated that Seetaram and Rabindranath’s sons were also detained and eventually released. He noted that the AFC councillor will remain in custody until the victim is released from the hospital.

Back in May, Seetaram was found guilty of three charges in relation to an accident involving a government SUV.

Seetaram, of Woodley Park, West Coast Berbice, was on trial before Magistrate Rhondell Weever at the Blairmont Magistrate’s court. He was charged with driving in a dangerous manner.

He was also charged with being an unlicensed driver and with breach of insurance. He failed to appear in court and was sentenced in his absence.

On the dangerous driving charge, he was fined $30,000 with an alternative of 32 days in jail. On the unlicensed driver charge, he was fined $25,000 or 21 days in jail, and on the charge of breach of insurance, he was fined $15,000 or 21 days in jail.

A committal order was issued for his arrest.