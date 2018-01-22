Trinidad- based company launches local foot care services

— caters particularly for diabetics

In a matter of weeks, Guyanese will be able to acquire the services of a certified foot care specialist via Rovon Home Healthcare Inc.

The Trinidad –based company launched its Podology Service during a cocktail event at Herdmanston Lodge Hotel, Queenstown Georgetown yesterday.

Podology is a branch of medicine devoted to the study, diagnosis, and medical and surgical treatment of disorders of the feet.

Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of Rovon Home Healthcare Inc, Yvonne Braithwaite-Superville, explained that the company offers a number of services which will be beneficial to the Guyanese public.

Among them are treatment for diabetic foot ailments, in grown nails and brace, corns, heel fissure , thick nail, onychomycosis, tinea pedis/athlete’s foot, callus and fisheye /verruca.

Braithwaite-Superville explained that the podology service will be available to the public via St Joseph’s Mercy Hospital in Georgetown.

“We should be up and running in February,” she added. Rovon Home Health Care Limited was founded in Trinidad &Tobago some 15 years ago. The company is the brainchild of Braithwaite-Superville, a Guyanese based in Trinidad. In addition to a range of health care services, the company currently offers medical evacuation and ambulance services in the Twin Island Republic.

The CEO explained that the vision of Rovon Home Healthcare Inc “is to be the leading primary health care providers in the Caribbean by expanding our service across CARICOM.”

As an expert in foot care, Braithwaite- Superville says Rovon Home Healthcare Inc. will provide patients with comprehensive leg and foot care including gait analysis and the knowledge of advanced foot and nail pathology, diabetic mellitus and infection control.

She explained that her mission to Guyana is to offer consultation, medivac services; nurse escort and emergency medical services to patients who need further medical intervention in Trinidad and Tobago.

“The foot is always a neglected part of our body.”

“Honestly, it is taken for granted when it takes us all over the world. The sole of our feet has over 7,000 nerve-endings called reflexes that correspond to every organ and system within our body.”

“Podology will be the first service offered to the people of Guyana because my goal as a Podologist is to prevent amputation of the lower limbs of diabetic patients. There are too many amputations,” she emphasized.