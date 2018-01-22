Timehri Film Festival to host workshop for filmmakers

Even as filmmakers across Guyana are gearing to submit their projects for the Timehri Film Festival, they are now being given the opportunity to develop their skills.

A Timehri Film Festival official revealed that a special workshop will be held this year, for the first time, to help both aspiring and experienced filmmakers in their areas of expertise.

The workshop is limited to the first 20 persons at a registration fee of US$150 per person. Persons can register by making contact with the officials at the Timehri Film Festival on their website, ‘timehrifilmfestival.com’.

In this course, students will learn how to create short documentaries focused on stories in their own communities. It also would be beneficial in exploring how the fundamental storytelling methods used in fiction can be used to create immersive non-fiction films and draw on acclaimed documentary shorts, which have been redefining the rules of non-fiction story telling. Students will also learn the fundamentals of interviewing subjects, conducting research and producing documentary shoots.

The sessions are scheduled to be conducted from May 28, 2018 to June 2, 2018 between 17:00 to 21:00hrs on weekdays and on Saturday, from 14:00hrs to 18:00hrs.

Registration will end on March 1, 2018.

This is the third consecutive year that the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will host the event.

In a release, officials from the Timehri Film Festival reminded that the short films must be shot in or around Guyana.

Film submissions will be accepted before March 15, 2018. The well-written pieces will be selected by a panel to be screened at the Film Festival, which is slated to be held between May to June, 2018 in Georgetown.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Dr. George Norton said during his budgetary presentation that, “The Guyana Film Festival would have a different focus in 2018”.

Norton said that in 2018, “New players in terms of producers will be coming on board with their own ideas and their own interpretation of the whole industry”.

In this regard, Norton, who is also responsible for Social Cohesion, stated that more young people who are very talented and informed in this field, will be involved in the Film Festival.

In response to a question, Norton said that the Ministry hopes that with the group of young people on board, “more zest can be put into the exercise so that we can get a better outcome”.

Last year’s Film Festival was held in Georgetown in May and June.

The festival lasted five days and featured over 26 short films from 14 different countries. The Festival also saw partnership with Trinidad and Tobago’s Green Screen Environmental Film Festival and Iwokrama.

Also as part of the Festival last year, screenings were held at different locations around the country.

This presented a perfect opportunity for the premiere of “Adero,” the short film shot in Guyana and directed by Kojo McPherson.

It was made as a part of the Caribbean Film Project, and is the first of the initial four films made, to be completed.

The Festival also featured a collection of some of the best short and feature length films in and around the Caribbean. In addition to “Adero,” the Guyana Shorts section featured films by Diaspora filmmakers of Guyanese heritage.