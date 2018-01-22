Three years after closure…Christianburg residents ready to rebuild school on their own

The residents of Christianburg, Linden, are rebuilding the Christianburg Primary School on their own.

The school has been unoccupied for the past three years because sections of the building crumbling, and there was massive erosion near its foundation.

Mayor of Linden, Carwyn Holland, told Kaieteur News that the Region made provision in their budget for the rebuilding of the school, but the money was not enough.

The Mayor added that the residents and teachers are willing and eager to have the school rebuilt so that the children can attend a school that’s closer to their homes.

The Mayor said that the main call is for the school to be rebuilt at the same location.

However, the people of Christianburg and the Mayor are jointly calling for this school to be rebuilt this year. They are ready to rebuild the school as a community project if it’s not done by the RDC. He noted that a US engineer recently visited the site and carried out numerous tests.

He added that several overseas based Guyanese who were former students are ready to help provide free labour.

It was also noted, that some past students have expressed their readiness to join the effort of rebuilding the school.

“Being a past student at the said school, I have asked the Linden group leaders for assistance and they too are ready and willing.”

Holland added that they have been working closely with persons to get the project financed as soon as possible and they are also hoping to get the support of the region and the central government.

A few years ago members of the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) of Christianburg Primary had shut the school over concerns that the building posed a threat to the safety of both students and teachers.

The students had to be transferred to the St. Aidan’s Primary, which is located in Blue Berry Hill.

Some parents had complained about the added expense.