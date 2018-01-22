Rotaract clubs launch major conference for Guyana

The Rotaract Clubs of Guyana on Friday launched the 26th Annual Rotaract District 7030 Conference under the theme” El Dorado Undiscovered, Experience the Adventure.”

The conference, slated for June 14-18, 2018, is described as a potpourri of at least 200 volunteers from more than 17 Caribbean nations gathering in Guyana to explore and experience Guyanese culture and showcase projects underway within the Caribbean District.

Cecil Maxwell, conference chair told the audience at the University of Guyana, that Guyana is hosting the conference for the first time in 13 years and sessions will be held at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel.

“We are happy to be hosting the conference in Guyana again. Apart from the tourism benefits, Guyana will also benefit from a major humanitarian assistance with the help of our visiting friends,” Maxwell stated.

He noted that this year, Guyana will directly benefit from a collective community service project being undertaken by the local and visiting Rotaractors, Rotarians and friends of Rotary International.

The rural community of Haruni along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway is expected to be the beneficiary of this initiative called H.A.N.D.S for Haruni.

“It is expected to be a multifaceted, magnificent and a massive undertaking,” Maxwell outlined.

The project will involve the construction of a home for a single parent family, a medical outreach and blood drive, book donation and general community beautification. The five-part project provides a golden opportunity for the clubs to commemorate 50 years of Rotaract service worldwide.

In attendance at the launch was Suriname’s Waddy Sowma, District 7030 Governor underscored the importance of the youth groups to the Rotary family.

He pledged the support of the Rotaraians in the district.

The four-day conference will gather young professionals from across the Caribbean to discuss innovative means of voluntary service, impactful ideas, developmental plans and sustainable goals; all aimed at positively impacting the people and communities in their respective countries.

Given the sheer scale of this event, it is an excellent opportunity for partnership with organizations within the tourism and business sectors as it provides marketing opportunities across Guyana and the larger Caribbean.

For over 30 years, the Rotaract Clubs of Guyana have contributed significantly to Guyanese society with numerous ventures targeted at improving communities, professional development, and strengthening local and international relations.

To contribute to the Haruni project, persons can contact Stuart Shepherd at 654-3209.