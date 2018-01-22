Rehabilitation work resumes at Esplanade Park, New Amsterdam

After being off to a false start due to a fatal accident, work has now resumed at the Esplanade Park, New Amsterdam.

The Park, which sits on over 600 square feet of land, is situated on the North Western end of the town of New Amsterdam. The Park which is administered by the New Amsterdam Town Council has been earmarked for massive rehabilitation. Some work including drainage and under bushing was already done by the Council with finances made available by the Ministry of Social Cohesion.

The area which was some time ago earmarked for recreational facilities and Botanical Gardens is being given a big boost.

Recently the Council through the Ministry of Communities signed a $14M contract with Memorex Contracting of New Amsterdam. They in turn subcontracted the work to someone else. That subcontractor was undertaking work when the incident occurred killing the contractor.

The work subsequently stopped for some time and has now restarted.

Among the works earmarked to be done are the fencing of the inner field of the facility, installation of 25 led Lights around the perimeter, construction of 10 benabs, two Kissing Bridges and a walk way among other conveniences.

The venue presently boosts a playground, a Pavillion, a stand, a benab, the bandstand and a few sheds. There are also a number of concrete benches which were donated by the business community.

The aim is to make the Esplanade Park second to none in Guyana.

The once famous swimming pool has since been overrun by huge trees and big bushes and laden with Alligators and other reptiles. Efforts are being made to rehabilitate the swimming pool also. An Esplanade Kiddies Park, located at the venue is also set to be spruced up.

The Park when completed is set to house an inner field and an outer track. Softball cricket, football, athletics, amateur games and cultural activities are held regularly at the venue.

The Mayor and Town Council had previously collaborated with town of Midland Texas in the USA and the New Amsterdam Rotary Club to do a number of enhancement works on the facility before. (Samuel Whyte)