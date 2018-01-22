Overseas Disturbance Sports Club makes tangible donations in Guyana

There are a number of overseas based organisations that are contributing tangibly to the development and upkeep of Guyana and Guyanese back home.

One such is the Overseas Disturbance Sports Club (ODSC). The (ODSC), which is about three years old, is made up of Guyanese now living in the Diaspora and are former residents and sports personalities mostly from the New Amsterdam and Canje areas in Berbice.

Most of the members would have participated in football, cricket, athletics, basketball, and volleyball, table tennis and all the other major sporting disciplines either at school, district levels or nationally.

A number of them would travel home on a yearly basis to participate in various activities including, sports, educational, community, religious and other charity activities.

The Coordinator is former national footballer Owen Humphrey. Humphrey, who also participated in volleyball and cricket was also a field event specialist, reminded that he played almost all sports whilst at school. He stated that the aim of the organisation is to give back and assist those back home who are not so fortunate.

The former Berbice Educational Institute student is a member of the famous Humphrey family from Berbice. Humphrey stated that the donations and series of activities are part of the group’s efforts in remembering where they come from and giving back tangibly in whatever way possible to the Guyanese people.

He said that they are more than happy to contribute to developmental activities back home, be it sports, education, community activities etc. He said the team was able to purchase the uniforms, equipment and training gear, with donations received from members of the group and other well-wishers now living in the diaspora.

Among activities undertaken whilst on the trip were the donating of football gear with two sets going to the Arsenal FC of New Amsterdam, and one set to the St. Ignatius Football Club of South Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo).

Reverend John Rodrigues, a Pastor of the All Saints Anglican Church in New Amsterdam, received the items on behalf of the St. Ignatius Football club. Rodrigues who is a former, National Goalkeeper, National Swimmer, National Cyclist and was the National Flyweight champion between 1982 and 1985.

That donation was made possible through a connection the religious leader has with Humphrey.

Apart from the winners of the various activities that receives donations and gifts, a number of schools and other organisations also benefited. Among them were the Canje Secondary School (CSS), Berbice Educational Institute (BEI), Berbice High School (BHS), Tutorial Academy Secondary School (TASS), Fort Ordnance Primary School, Corriverton Links, Hearts of Oak, Shoe Lane Determinators and All Saints Anglican Church among others.

Among activities undertaken were males and females age group and inter school football. There were also masters’ cricket and football games, community enhancement activities, feeding programmes for churches and other groups.

Among those contributing to the success of the group are the Humphrey’s family, Colin Wilson and Family, Robert Carrington, Daniel Thomas, Valmon Hope, Wanita Hope Phillips, Victorine Collins, Frankie Victor, Terrence Douglas, Taff Henry, Chetwin and Vivian Bowling; VIP Party Rentals, Delroy, Dwaine and Kegan Rigby, Winston Ward, Qwesi Joseph, Ingram Clarke and Garfield Wilson among many others. (Samuel Whyte)