Latest update January 22nd, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Natrena Hooper and Winston George top athletes for the year 2017

Jan 22, 2018 Sports 0

When the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) held their annual awards ceremony at the Umana Yana in Kingston on Saturday night, two-time Olympian Winston George and Natrena Hooper received the accolades of Senior Male and Female athletes of the year 2017, respectively.

The top athletes of the year 2017 pose with head of the AAG Aubrey Hutson and Coach of the year Johnny Gravesande (both seated).

Both the recipients of the senior awards were unable to attend due to overseas commitments. George is currently competing on the United States Track and Field circuit, while Hooper is currently on Scholarship at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus in Jamaica.
Winston George, who lowered Guyana’s 400m record while winning gold at the South American Senior Championships in Paraguay last year, won the senior athlete of the year award out of a pool of outstanding sportsmen that included National triple jump record holder, Troy Doris and national javelin record holder, Leslain Baird.
Tenisha Cort who holds that national record for the Javelin throw was runner-up to Hooper who won the senior female athlete of 2017 award.
Natrena’s sister, Natricia Hooper, who won Gold in the under-20 Triple Jump event at the CARIFTA Games last year, was awarded Junior female athlete-of-the-year. While Compton Caesar, who won the first Gold Medal for Guyana in the boys’ under-20 100m at CARIFTA Games, in addition to Gold at the South America Junior Championships, was awarded Junior male athlete-of-the-year.
Predictably, Daniel Williams who became Guyana’s second athlete to win a medal on the world stage after sprinting to a silver medal berth in the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World under-18 championships in Nairobi, Kenya, won the best male youth accolade.
Chantoba Bright, who finished 5th in the triple jump in the IAAF youth games in Kenya last year while winning gold in the same event at the South American Junior Championships which was held in Guyana for the first time, was adjudged best female youth for 2017.
Other winners at the elegantly-casual dressed event included: Natricia Hooper (best junior female athlete), Compton Caesar (best junior male), Daniel Williams (best youth male) and Chantoba Bright (best youth female).
Johnny Gravesande who trains Daniel Williams and Chantoba Bright was named Coach-of-the-Year.
Coach, Moses Pantlitz was the recipient of the President’s Award, while sponsors of various AAG meets during the year 2017 were presented with plaques of appreciation.

More in this category

Sports

Bad Blood Card lives up to the hype

Bad Blood Card lives up to the hype

Jan 22, 2018

Wins for Marques & Dharry; Corbin, Gonsalves, Green go down to foreign foes By Sean Devers Despite the close to two hours late start the eagerly anticipated six-fight ‘Bad Blood’ fight card...
Read More
CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships…Jaguars join B’dos & Jamaica as only teams with 4 successive titles

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships…Jaguars...

Jan 22, 2018

Narayan Ramdhani again a gold medalist in Canada

Narayan Ramdhani again a gold medalist in Canada

Jan 22, 2018

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – EBFA…Grove Hi Tech rebound to beat Kuru Kururu Warriors in opener

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League –...

Jan 22, 2018

Natrena Hooper and Winston George top athletes for the year 2017

Natrena Hooper and Winston George top athletes...

Jan 22, 2018

Overseas Disturbance Sports Club makes tangible donations in Guyana

Overseas Disturbance Sports Club makes tangible...

Jan 22, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]