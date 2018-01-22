Narayan Ramdhani again a gold medalist in Canada

Guyana’s National Badminton Champion and most definitely an Olympic Prospect won the Championship at the Jack VCR Jack Underhill Open Singles Tournament played at the Vancouver Rackets Club in Vancouver BC, Canada over the weekend.

Narayan won the Gold Medal in the Open Men Singles Competition and Bronze in the Open Men’s Doubles.

This is a great achievement considering last year he got the Bronze Medal in Singles at this tournament and this year he won the Gold shows that his training is progressing at the Shuttlesport Badminton Academy in Vancouver where he is based for over a year and a Half. There is no doubt that he has a consistently high record over the last 8 years.

This is also his second Gold in a stretch as he won the Under-23 Men’s Singles at the 2017 VRC Remembrance Day Open Badminton Tournament in Vancouver, BC, Canada last year (2017).

The Matches played leading up to his victory in the tournament were:

Open Men Singles:

FIRST ROUND: Narayan Ramdhani defeated Eric Tung: 21-13, 21-11

QUARTER-FINALS: Narayan Ramdhani defeated Boyuan Zhang: 21-8, 21-11

SEMI-FINALS: Narayan Ramdhani defeated David Tsai: 21-17, 21-15

FINALS: Narayan Ramdhani defeated Mandinu Desilva 21-19, 21-16

Open Men Doubles Round Robin:

Narayan Ramdhani & Zach Fan defeated Joshua Chang & Eric Tung: 21-19, 21-15

Narayan Ramdhani & Zach Fan defeated Jake Ching & Eric lau: 15-21, 21-15, 21-19

Narayan Ramdhani & Zach Fan lost to Jordan Beatty & Mandinu Desilva: 21-19, 9-21, 21-10

Narayan Ramdhani & Zach Fan lost to Stevie Fung & David Tsai: 13-21, 15-21

Narayan will be taking part in a number of tournaments leading up to the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia in April 2018 where he will be representing Guyana.