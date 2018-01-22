For Trump, it will not be business as usual

Latest update January 22nd, 2018 12:56 AM
Dear Editor,
United States President Donald Trump has completed his first year in office. He will go down as one of the most controversial if not unpopular Presidents with approval ratings well below 50%, the lowest for any US President since polling commenced some 70 years ago, according to a CNN report.
Several demonstrations have taken place in Washington and several other States in protest over Trump’s management of the country’s affairs.
There is also a government shutdown with both sides of the political divide, Republicans and Democrats trading blame for the current fiasco.
Only recently he labelled citizens from Haiti and other African countries as ‘shitholes’ which has rightly been condemned by CARICOM and other countries. He made good on his campaign promise to take a tough stand on illegal immigrants and people entering the country from Muslim States.
He recognized East Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and ordered the shifting of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to East Jerusalem.
Tension between North Korea and the United States has risen to new and dangerous levels with leaders from both countries referring to each other in derogatory language.
It is interesting to see how matters will unfold in the remaining years of his presidency. One thing seems certain: it will not be business as usual in Washington and the White House.
Hydar Ally
Jan 21, 2018American Born Tennis gem Sachia Vickery who recently announced her desire to represent Guyana at the Olympics, gave back to the youths of the Guyana Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA), last Friday...
Jan 21, 2018
Jan 21, 2018
Jan 21, 2018
Jan 21, 2018
Jan 21, 2018
What exactly are the meaning of words used by some Guyanese? One had to find the response of a Georgetown City Councilor... more
The Mayor and City Council of Georgetown has once again come under the spotlight, following an incident last week... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The effect of the inappropriate depiction of Haiti, El Salvador and all African nations as “shithole”... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]