Enclose the overpass steps

Latest update January 22nd, 2018 12:56 AM
Dear Editor,
Last month the media reported on the death by suicide of a 40-year-old man, who jumped off the pedestrian overpass on the Diamond Public Road.
Given that there are a number of such overpass on the East Bank Demerara Highway, The Caribbean Voice calls on the government to take proactive actions and enclose the steps on both sides of each overpass.
This will help to ensure that there is no scope for any copycatting of this tragic act. Please do not wait for more lives to be lost by suicide, as happened at Kaieteur Falls, before taking action.
Sincerely
The Caribbean Voice
