Latest update January 22nd, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Enclose the overpass steps

Jan 22, 2018 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
Last month the media reported on the death by suicide of a 40-year-old man, who jumped off the pedestrian overpass on the Diamond Public Road.
Given that there are a number of such overpass on the East Bank Demerara Highway, The Caribbean Voice calls on the government to take proactive actions and enclose the steps on both sides of each overpass.
This will help to ensure that there is no scope for any copycatting of this tragic act. Please do not wait for more lives to be lost by suicide, as happened at Kaieteur Falls, before taking action.
Sincerely
The Caribbean Voice

More in this category

Sports

Sachia Vickery makes contribution to GLTA

Sachia Vickery makes contribution to GLTA

Jan 21, 2018

American Born Tennis gem Sachia Vickery who recently announced her desire to represent Guyana at the Olympics, gave back to the youths of the Guyana Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA), last Friday...
Read More
GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League…Ten EBFA teams participate in historical March Past with Forde in attendance

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra...

Jan 21, 2018

CWI Digicel Regional four-day C/Ships …Guyana Jaguars two wickets away from victory despite Mohamed’s unbeaten 92

CWI Digicel Regional four-day C/Ships...

Jan 21, 2018

30 athletes and 13 coaches will benefit from GOA/IOC solidarity fund

30 athletes and 13 coaches will benefit from...

Jan 21, 2018

Government pledges support for 2018 Bartica Easter Regatta

Government pledges support for 2018 Bartica...

Jan 21, 2018

Rose Hall B/ball club said they did not ask for RHTY&SC donation, $$ should be refunded

Rose Hall B/ball club said they did not ask for...

Jan 21, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]