City Hall staffers to receive eight percent increase in salaries

The Mayor and City Council will be paying all their staffers an eight percent increase in their salaries this year.

This was announced by the Town Clerk, Royston King at a recent press conference.

This announcement comes at a time where it was just recently, the very Council was unable to pay huge sums of monies that were owed to their workers.

According to King, staffers at the Mayor and City Council are “very well paid” and always paid, while conceding that they are not always paid on time.

He also said he is grateful that despite the untimely payments, the Council did not experience a loss of workers.

Last year, the staffers attached to Mayor and City Council all received an increase in their salaries, ranging between six and seven percent.

On the other hand, King noted that in December last, all workers were paid. He also stated that City Hall was unable to cover the deductions, which include NIS, PAYE and the Credit Union.

“We are now working to bring that up to scratch,” he told reporters.

Addressing the issue was the Council’s Acting Treasurer, John Douglas. According to him, “We would have completed paying all staff, even before the Christmas season and as of now all pensioners also have been paid for December, 2017. At this time we were able to honour all our deductions, except for the NIS, PAYE, GRA (Guyana Revenue Authority) and the Credit Union”.

He did allude to the fact that the Council is currently in talks with the various entities to pave the way forward. The treasurer said that officials are looking to establish a ‘payment plan’ with those whom they owe, while cognizant of the fact that “Council’s problems sometimes, and most times is with cash flows”.

The payment plan that the Council is seeking to establish will focus on dissecting the amount they owe to the companies and paying them in that manner.

In early November scores of City Hall employees took to the streets in protest against the Town Clerk, who they say has been breaking promises made to them.

The workers stated that their monthly pay is never on time and that they are yet to be paid for the month of October.

They also spoke of their back-pay which is also owed to them by their “employers”.

The Council later issued a letter of apology and informed the public that “many of the Council’s workers have already been paid”.