Bourda shooting death…Mom wants man seen in video kicking son to also be charged

One week after a city rank was given a manslaughter charge for killing mentally ill Marlon Fredericks, the victim’s mother is seeking to have the man seen on video kicking her son to be charged as well.

Fredericks, of Tiger Bay, Georgetown was shot by a city constable on January 16 last as he attempted to escape from the lock ups of the Bourda City Constabulary.

But the day before he was shot, a video surfaced on social media which showed another man, believed to be a former law enforcement rank, kicking Fredericks as he lay on the ground.

The video sparked widespread outcry, with many viewers, including social activists, calling for him to be charged with assault.

Fredericks’ mother, Claudette Fredericks, has now joined calls for an investigation to be launched into the incident.

Mrs. Fredericks noted it is still unclear what her son did to deserve the beating he sustained.

“The video is clear, that the guy, (the assailant is seen violating another human. I mean, my son was already under duress by another rank. It did not call for all of that battery.”

The woman says she still does not understand clearly the circumstances of her son’s arrest

“At one time, I was told that he was detained over some incident he had with a woman but I am still to understand what exactly the issue was.”

The woman is therefore hoping that “the law of the land takes effect because there is evidence of an assault on video.”

“Let justice take its course.”

The rank seen in the video has since been identified as a former Tactical Services Unit (TSU) rank. He was interdicted last year for allegedly striking a woman in the face.

It was alleged that the woman went to the station to make a report. While there, she and the police rank became involved in an argument, which ended with the alleged assault.