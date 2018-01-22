Bad Blood Card lives up to the hype

Wins for Marques & Dharry; Corbin, Gonsalves, Green go down to foreign foes

By Sean Devers

Despite the close to two hours late start the eagerly anticipated six-fight ‘Bad Blood’ fight card organised by a collaborative effort by the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC)/NexGen Global Marketing (NGGM), lived up to the hype.

Staged at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall as Professional Boxing returned to venue for the first time in two years, a near capacity crowd watched as Guyana’s Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques and Venezuelan Dionis Arias produced an entertaining display in the Main Event which ended in the wee hours of yesterday morning with Marques getting a unanimous decision over Arias after 10 rounds of Flyweight action.

USA based Guyanese Elton ‘Coolie Bully’ Dharry was clinical in his Bantamweight encounter over eight rounds against Jesus Barcelo of Venezuela which also ended in a unanimous verdict for the CABOFE and Inter-Continental bantamweight champion.

But it was also a disappointing night for local Boxers and fans as Dexter Gonsalves was out-jabbed by his much shorter opponent from Venezuela, Felipe Barcelo and lost my a majority decision.

Guyana’s Anson Green was stopped in 1:35 minutes of the second round in his Junior Middleweight battle with Bajan Keithland King.

Local boy Shawn Corbin was having things his own way against T&T’s WBC FECARBOX Light Heavyweight Champion Sheldon Lawrence and after eight rounds was in front on all of the Judges’ cards until he was hit with a brutal upper-cut and was knocked unconscious in 2:22 seconds of the 11th round of their 12-round title fight.

In the other fight of the night, six feet four inches James Moore was all over the heavier 35-year-old Berbician Sherwin Clarke. Both fighters were making their Professional debuts and Clarke was stopped in 2:44 seconds of the third round in the four-round match-up.

In the main event both fighters came out with all guns blazing and Marques, Coached by 67-year-old former Commonwealth lightweight Champion Lennox Blackmore, went toe-to-toe with Arias as they fought in the middle of the ring.

In the second stanza Marques connected to the head of his man with an overhand right but Arias countered with a 3-punch combination before missing with a mighty upper-cut at the bell.

The next round saw Marques being caught with a couple of upper-cuts and took a right as he moved forward to counter.

The fighters traded punches with Arias taking a right hand but retaliated with a right of his own.

As the fight progressed Marques was working his body punches to good effect which caused Arias to miss with some wild shots to the head as the intensity picked up.

In the ninth round Marques threw three jabs in quick succession but all were short of the mark but the Guyanese continued to punish the body of Arias with shots to the rib cage.

By the last round both boxers were showing signs of fatigue but Marques threw some good combinations to the body which were followed up by a crisp Jab to Arias’ head.

A brutal right connected to Arias’ head but he fought his way out of trouble and refused to quit and when the final bell sounded it was Marques who had won.

The Caribbean and Guyana Flyweight Champion was appointed as the Mandatory challenger for the Commonwealth Flyweight Title against current champion Jay Harris of Wales on March 31, 2018 at the Copperbox Arena and this fight was excellent preparation for him.

In the title fight, not many punches were thrown in the first as both Lawrence and Corbin were feeling out each other but the action picked up with the Trinidadian going forward but Corbin countered with a left to the body.

By the middle of the fight Corbin was using his jab well and following them up with wicked body digs. Lawrence dropped his guard and got hit. Corbin continued to pepper the body with a 1-2 which was well defended by Lawrence.

The 10th round saw the boxers holding more and Corbin was caught with a good overhand right.

Lawrence was on the attack in the 11th round, a straight right to the jaw sent Corbin to the canvas. Lawrence then parried at straight right from Corbin who was hit with an upper-cut which knocked him out.

When Corbin fell he hit the back of his head on the floor and was taken by stretcher to the hospital in an unconscious state.

The 32-year Dharry dominated Garcia with clinical Jabs and quick combinations to the body and when he executed a four-punch ‘combo’which finished with a crunching upper-cut to the mid-section the vocal crowd was on their feet and not surprisingly all the Judges give him the fight.

The biggest disappointment was the in the fight with Dexter Gonsalves who for most of contest fought from the ropes and was never allowed to use his reach advantage. Barcelo fought him at close range and surprisingly out jabbed the taller Gonsalves forcing him to fight the Venezuelan’s fight.