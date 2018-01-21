Team Benschop distances self from M&CC representative

Social Activist Mark Benschop has distanced himself from Councillor Jameel Rasul.

Rasul was selected to represent Team Benschop at the level of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, (M&CC). Team Benschop was awarded a seat on the Council following the last local government elections.

However, the social activist told Kaieteur News that Rasul continues to represent the team even after his tenure expired more than a month ago.

“He officially seized being a councillor since November last year, when his six months rotation expired.

He (recently) voted on his own regarding the parking meter contract. It is not in keeping with Team Benschop position, and neither my personal view on the contract. Team Benschop position hasn’t changed,” the leader explained.

Further, Benschop has accused Rasul of representing his own interests at the Council.

“He took it upon his own to place himself as part of the Council so-called re-renegotiation team. Again against our will, it was quite a surprise to me and others to read the news of him voting in favour of the parking meter contract even though, we instructed him to vote NO.”

The social activist noted that attempts were made to contact Mr Rasul about his behaviour has proven futile.

Each time we make contact with him, he complained about being sick, and that he would submit his resignation which he never did. He no longer represents us, and should submit his resignation with immediate effect,” he added.

Last October, Benschop explained that instead of occupying the seat at the Council himself, he chose to afford persons the opportunity to have a firsthand experience of how the Council operates.

The idea, he explained, was to have the seat rotated every six months to allow a new person, particularly youthful individuals, to sit in on behalf of “Team Benschop.”

The seat has since been occupied by three individuals, Salima Bacchus Hinds, Selywn Smart and Jameel Rasul; the current representative.

Benschop said that representatives of the team are expected to be vocal and proactive on issues affecting the residents of Georgetown. Although he has not personally sat on the Council, Benschop continues to be vocal on several issues directly affecting residents of Georgetown.

Benschop has been highly critical of the system of governance at the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, (M&CC). He is particularly adamant about his stance on the matter involving a rank of the city constabulary accused for sexually assaulting a minor. The parking meter project which has attracted much controversy in the past year is another.