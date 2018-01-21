Sachia Vickery makes contribution to GLTA

American Born Tennis gem Sachia Vickery who recently announced her desire to represent Guyana at the Olympics, gave back to the youths of the Guyana Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA), last Friday evening during a simple and eventful session at the GBTI tennis courts in Bel Air.

Vickery presented the lads with Tennis gear along with words of encouragement, while even engaging in warm ups with some of the players.

The former sixth ranked world junior player shared with the players that, “I’m really happy and humbled to be here. It’s exciting to hit with you guys and share my experiences on the tour and you should know that it’s a lot of work and dedication.” Vickery who was born to Guyanese mother Paula Liverpool and Guyanese father Rawle Vickery further encouraged that, “Once you put the work in and keep believing in yourself; you can make it far.”

Although being born in the United States, Vickery, who is currently ranked 102 in the world and is looking to break in the top 100 in 2018, shared that, “Guyana is where my whole family is from and I consider myself mostly Guyanese though I was born in America. I feel like it’s my home.”

Head of the GLTA Jamal Goodluck, cheerfully expressed, “It’s a wonderful pleasure to have a world ranked player in Guyana. We usually root for you when we watch your games on television.” Goodluck was cognisant of the impact of the Vickery presence on the local racket wielding youths and just before he handed over a plaque of appreciation to Vickery, he noted that, “I think having a professional player on the court demonstrating and knocking with the youths is a memorable experience for them and this impact can go a long way in helping their development path.”