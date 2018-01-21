River ambulances, school bus… Major purchases for Region Ten this year – Regional Chairman

By Enid Joaquin

In a press briefing on Thursday hosted by Chairman of Region Ten, Rennis Morian, capital projects and projections for 2018 were highlighted including two major purchases to be made-two river ambulances and a school bus.

Other purchases would include furniture and equipment in the area of Health and Education from an allocated $31 million.

Maintenance has been allocated $90 million while $45 million will go towards emergency works and $60 million for weeding and cleaning. Some $4 million has been allocated to the Ituni Guest House for repairs and maintenance.

Councillor Gregory Harris said that under Capital Works and expenditure $291.6 million was approved for Infrastructural works, including a new Regional Administrative Office at Spieghtland, the construction of the Bamia Primary and Nursery schools and the rehabilitation of the Upper Demerara Hospital.

Morian said that the Regional Administration found it convenient to commence the building of the two schools at Bamia, which he said will relieve the congestion at Amelia’s Ward Primary.

Meanwhile, Councillor Harris said that other projects on the cards are the building of a Health Post in the Mabura area and a Health Centre in Amelia’s Ward to ease the congestion of the current Health Centre.

Under Capital Road Works, roads slated for rehabilitation include Stanley Road, Ball Field Road, Teachers’ Compound Main Access Road, and the access road to Wismar Hill Primary School. These works will cost some $68.5 million, Harris said.

Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) received its largest budgetary allocation in 2018–a whopping $3.4B.

Some $33.016M of that amount will go towards the construction of the Regional Administration Building at Spieghtland and $33.9 million to purchase two river ambulances to service the Demerara and Berbice Rivers, and a 30-seater school bus to ease the transportation woes of children from Christianburg attending the St Aidan’s Primary School. These would be the major purchases for the Region in 2018.

Parents and pupils of the Christianburg Primary School have complained repeatedly of the long distance to get to this school.

The pupils are currently housed at the St Aidan’s Primary as the former was deemed unsafe and consequently closed a few years ago. As a result, pupils and teachers were granted accommodation at the St Aidan’s Primary on Blue Berry Hill.

Parents, concerned about their children’s welfare, were up in arms against this decision, as they complained about the long distance and additional cost to get their children to school. Many were in favour of a location closer to their homes.

But St Aidan’s was deemed the most suitable by both Regional and Education officials because it has the space.

However, there continues to be calls for the rebuilding of the Christianburg Primary School at its original location. Those calls have been reiterated by several important stakeholders.

Both the Christianburg and St Aidan’s Primary Schools originally came under the purview of two local churches, the St Aidan’s Anglican Church and the Christianburg Scots Church.

They both hold the distinction of being the oldest schools in Linden-Wismar to be exact, with Christianburg being the first to be established.

Quite a few prominent Guyanese would have received their early education at Christianburg Primary. They include overseas-based Engineer and Lindener, Dr Vincent Adams, and brothers, Robert and Charles Corbin.