Regions Five and Six farmers seeing promising results in ongoing Purple cabbage trials

While the purple cabbage is commonly used to enhance the appearance and taste of salads or coleslaw, it could be consumed in a variety of ways. Every bite of this colourful vegetable is highly nutritional. It is rich in fibre, potassium, Vitamin C, and Vitamin A, all of which aid the body to function better.

Increasingly, local restaurants and households are adding this seemingly “exotic” crop to their shopping carts. Purple cabbage is available in all major supermarkets, signaling that there is a demand locally. However, the crop is imported, since it is not traditionally grown in Guyana.

As such, the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) is working to introduce purple cabbage in the local farming community. The aims are to reduce Guyana’s food import bill and add to the long list of vegetables available here.

According to Dr. Oudho Homenauth, “In the quest for diversification, we have been looking at commodities that we import that could be produced right here in Guyana, especially by small farmers. One such commodity we have been working with for awhile is purple cabbage.”

NAREI has partnered with five farmers in Regions Five and Six to grow the crop on trial. Finding the correct variety that would grow in Guyana was not an easy task. Nonetheless, the agency and farmers remained steadfast in finding the correct variety that would grow best in Guyana.

“Getting the right variety was proving a problem, because some of the varieties we tried did not grow well, in that they did not fold. The leaves grew out but did not fold to form cabbage as we know it. But we have been able to acquire the right variety and that is where farmers in Regions five and six primarily have started cultivation,” he said.

The seeds for the crop were imported. Following which the seedlings were distributed to farmers who were willing to take up the opportunity. The crop is grown under shaded conditions since the elements from the open field affect plant growth.

Shawn Winter, a farmer in the community of Kildonan, took up the opportunity to plant the crop. “When the Extension Officer spoke to me about the project I jumped to the opportunity…I was given seedlings…The cabbages are coming excellent…They are now starting to fold.”

After this crop, Winter is prepared to include it in his line of products, which includes carrots, broccoli and onions. He related that even though purple cabbage is costly at the market, there is a demand.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Bush Lot, farmer Jacob Teixeira is anxiously waiting to harvest his crop. He noted that the crop did not attract many pests. “I didn’t have a pest problem…sometimes I notice worms and I spray them.”

“I planted in November 2017 and now the leaves are folding…it seems like a long time, but the crop appears healthy,” he said. Teixeira added that he is thankful to NAREI for the initiative.